Certain Songs #756: The Jeff Beck Group – “Beck’s Bolero”

Album: Truth

Year: 1968

Of course, while there were only three Yardbirds songs that Jeff Beck & Jimmy Page performed together on, there was also one final tune upon which they collaborated during those heady Yardbirds days, the ridiculous epic instrumental known as “Beck’s Bolero.”

It gets better, of course, because not only does “Beck’s Bolero” feature the aforementioned dynamic duo (and maybe a rumoured Ritchie Blackmore, but that of course would be utterly insane), it also features The Who’s Keith Moon on the drums and a pair of extraordinary session men, John Paul Jones and Nicky Hopkins on the bass & keyboards.

This was all in 1966, a full two years before Truth came out, and while “Beck’s Bolero” had also been released as a b-side to his otherwise completely undistinguished 1967 solo single “Hi-Ho Silver Lining,” it was so epic, it ended up being the greatest song on that album, flaws and all.

At first, it relies heavily on the ever-building bolero beat, meaning that Moon had to stay relatively controlled, as Beck and Page slowly arced their guitars towards an infinity that never quite happened.

As the song unfolds, it starts getting more and more intense, marching marching marching towards some unknowable point until it suddenly pauses for just a second, which is all that Keith Moon needed to take over.

And take over he does: a drumroll accented by a scream that any early Who fan would recognize, he kicks “Beck’s Bolero” into high gear as Beck and Page shift into heavy rhythm guitars and Nicky Hopkins slamming his piano to cut through the din, “Beck’s Bolero” stops marching and starts running towards the nearest cliff.

Apparently Moon smashed his drum mic at this point, so even when they head back into the bolero rhythm after jumping off of the cliff, all you can hear of the drums is Moon’s cymbals — again, not so unfamiliar to Who fans — desperately trying to keep the song airborne while Hopkins, Page and Beck all get louder and crazier as they approach the ground.

But slam into the ground they do, and with one last note of feedback, “Beck’s Bolero” slams into the ground hard.

Or at least, that’s how it ended on “Truth.” Apparently, in its original incarnation as the b-side to the otherwise undistinguished “Hi-Ho Silver Lining” single, it had a few seconds of backwards guitar tacked onto the end, as well. Because why not?

