Certain Songs #759: Jenny Lewis – “Acid Tongue”

Album: Acid Tongue

Year: 2008

Probably because she’s followed her own idiosyncratic muse instead of doing whatever was expected, the solo career of former Rilo Kiley frontperson Jenny Lewis hasn’t made her the huge star that one might have expected her to become.

I like all three of her solo albums (and the Jenny & Johnny record, too), and she’s supposedly got a fourth one — like The Voyager, produced by Ryan Adams — on the way.

And while all of those records have songs I love, my favorite is title track to her second album, 2008’s Acid Tongue.

Featuring little more than an acoustic guitar and her eternally crystal-clear voice, “Acid Tongue” glides its way through verses that are half-confessional and half-fanciful, but all Lewis:

‘Cause I’ve been down to Dixie

And dropped acid on my tongue

Tripped upon the land ’til enough was enough

I was a little bit lighter and

Adventure on my sleeve

I was a little drunk and looking for company

So I found myself a sweetheart

With the softest of hands

We were unlucky in love but I’d do it all again

That’s pretty great in and of itself, but what elevates “Acid Tongue” is the simple trick of adding an almost gospel-ish set of harmonies on the chorus, so when Lewis turns the corner into the chorus, there’s a whole chorale helping her out.

We built ourselves a fire

(Fiiiiiiiiiiiirrrrrrrre)

We built ourselves a fire

(Fiiiiiiiiiiiirrrrrrrre)

You know I am a liar

(Liiiiiiiiiaaaaarrr)

You know I am a liar

(Liiiiiiiiiaaaaarrr)

Musically, “Acid Tongue” is just Lewis and her acoustic guitar throughout — maybe a spare bass on the chorus — and so the chorale vocals seem almost shocking at first, coming out of nowhere but by the time it reaches the last verse, they’re “oooohing” and “aaahing” and finishing her sentences.

Which is good, because after the second chorus, she stops the song and sings “And you don’t know what I’ve done” and the help they give her throughout the rest of the song is akin to your close friends not giving about your various sins because they’re always going to be your friends, no matter what.

“Acid Tongue” performed live in 2008



