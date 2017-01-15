Certain Songs #760: Jens Lekman – “Black Cab”

Album: Oh You’re So Silent Jens

Year: 2005

Jens Lekman is a Swedish singer-songwriter who juxtaposes twee arrangements, his impossibly deep voice with song titles like “I Saw Her in The Anti War Demonstration” and “The End of The World is Bigger Than Love” with a result that often comes across as a less aggressive Belle & Sebastian.

And if that seems like I’m damning with faint praise, it’s also a combination that occasionally produces near perfect pop songs, the nearest of which is “Black Cab.”

“Black Cab” can be found on the 2005 singles compilation Oh You’re So Silent Jens, where over a harpsichord sampled from an old Left Banke album and smartly arpeggiated guitar, Jens has a dilemma.

Oh no, Goddamn

I missed the last tram

I killed a party again

Goddamn, Goddamn

I wanna sleep in my bed

I wanna clean up my head

Don’t wanna look this dead

Don’t wanna feel this dread

He just wants to get the fuck out of there, but his preferred mode of transportation — the tram — has stopped running, and it’s 2005, so not only aren’t there any ride-sharing apps, there aren’t even any smart phones on which to call up those apps.

Besides, Jens isn’t finished obsessing on his own party-killing introversion.

I killed a party again

I ruined it for my friends

Well you’re so silent Jens

Well maybe I am, maybe I am

He eventually ends up at the Central Station, despondent and so desperate to go home that he does the unthinkable and hails a black cab. Now you might be asking why this is such a dilemma? It’s because Jens has heard, well, thing about the black cabs.

And I’ve heard all the stories

’bout the black cabs and the way they drive

But if you take a ride with them

You may not come back alive

Oh sure. Now I understand, but now Jens is so deep in despair, he doesn’t even care.

They might be psycho killers

But tonight I really don’t care

So I say turn up the music

Take me home or take me anywhere

Forget Belle & Sebastian, this is Morrissey-level beautiful sadness. And that’s where we leave Jens, all by himself in the back of the black cab, refusing conversation and begging the driver to just turn the music up, riding around forever in the night.

Fan-made video for “Black Cab”

“Black Cab” performed in the back of a black cab

