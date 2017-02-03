Certain Songs #779: The J. Geils Band – “Love Stinks”

Album: Love Stinks

Year: 1980

Alternating big “Louie Louie” guitars, squealing synths and hilariously relatable lyrics, 1980’s “Love Stinks” was almost a warmup for the huge success that was just around the corner.

Never speeding up past a slow march, “Love Stinks” is delivered with the supreme confidence of old pros who know exactly what they’re doing every step of the way.

And admittedly, Peter Wolf’s lyrics aren’t going to win any contests, but he delivers them with the equal amounts resignation and amusement.

You love her

But she loves him

And he loves somebody else

You just can’t win

And so it goes

Till the day you die

This thing they call love

It’s gonna make you cry

And it’s the tone that makes “Love Stinks,” so great. After all, they didn’t call it “Love Sucks,” which they probably would have been able to get away with, but “Love Sucks” isn’t funny. “Love Stinks” is.

So when the whole band stops — including those big-ass J. Geils glammy guitars — at the beginning of the chorus so Wolf can intone the title like a ’50s doo-wop song, it’s a great moment. And it’s almost instantly topped by the rest of the band joining in with a joyous “Love stinks, yeah yeah” over and over again.

In 1980, when I was a walking compendium of unrequited crushes, a song like “Love Stinks” was absolutely perfect for me to blast every time it came on the radio.

“Love Stinks” official video



