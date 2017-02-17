Certain Songs #793: Joe Jackson – “I’m The Man”

Album: I’m The Man

Year: 1979

Fuck yeah, “I’m The Man!”

It goes without saying that my favorite Joe Jackson song is the raver that that gave his second album not just its title, but its reason for existing.

With guitarist Gary Sanford frantically throwing out chords while drummer David Houghton and all-time killer bassist Graham Maby lay down cover fire, Jackson sets himself as the “I Write The Songs” guy of useless ephemera.

Pretty soon now

Why ‘know I’m gonna make a comeback

And like the birds and the bees in the trees

It’s a sure-fire smash

I’ll speak

To the masses throughout the media

And if you got anything to say to me

You can say it with cash

‘Cause I got the trash and you got the cash

So baby we should get along fine

So give me all your money

Cause I know you think I’m funny

Can’t you hear me laughing

Can’t you see me smile

With without even pausing for even a breath, they locomotive into an all-hands-on-deck chorus with the rest of his band chanting “I’m The Man” over and over and over and over and over and over while joe gives us just a taste of all of the neato things he’s brought us over the years.

I’m the man

(I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man)

I’m the man

(I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man)

That gave you the hula hoop

(I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man)

I’m the man

(I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man, I’m the man)

That gave you the yo-yo

And with the whole song stopping at the end of each chorus so that Maby, Sanford and Houghton call all echo “yo-yo” on their respective instruments, “I’m The Man” would have been just fine as it was, but not an all-time classic. It’s after the second chorus where “I’m The Man” rockets into the stratosphere.

That chorus comes after a verse where Jackson takes credit for Kung Fu, skateboards and Jaws, but instead of going into a third verse they decide to do an good old-fashioned rave up with Sanford strumming his guitar like his hands are on fire and only way to put them out is to repeatedly slam them against the strings while Maby is using his bass to make the fire hotter and hotter and hotter and hotter and all of a sudden, they all explode all over Houghton’s drum kit as Jackson yells for his life:

RIGHT NOW!!

I think I’m gonna plan a new trend

Because the line on the graph’s getting low

And we can’t have that AND YOU THINK YOU’RE IMMUNE!!

But I can sell you anything

Anything from a thin safety pin

To a pork pie hat

That explosion into the third verse of “I’m The Man” utterly dramatic and completely thrilling, and not even a freak-out double-time ending where they’re all screaming the title without regard for time or space or order matches it for me.

I loved it so much that I was always thrilled when Aqua Bob played it as well, even if I always thought that Mark sang it as “I’m a man” instead of “I’m the man.” (Though I could be wrong.)

Fan-made video for “I’m The Man”

“I’m The Man” performed live in 1979

“I’m The Man” (with an extended rave-up) performed live in 1980

Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page