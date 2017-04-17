Certain Songs #852: The Kinks – “Two Sisters”

Album: Something Else By The Kinks

It’s weird being in a band with your brother. Especially if you really don’t have all that much in common with said brother. So it’s no wonder that Ray Davies found his relationship with his younger, wilder brother such a fertile subject for songs, from “Dandy” (possibly) to “Rock and Roll Fantasy” (definitely).

But my favorite is the allegorical “Two Sisters,” which, in a great bit of sequencing follows Dave Davies’ allegorical song about giving up (or at least toning down) his rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle with Ray’s allegorical song about being jealous of said rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle.

With Nicky Hopkins providing a lovely harpsichord bed — and serious, why has the harpsichord disappeared from rock rock records? — Ray sets up the conflict.

Sylvilla looked into her mirror

Percilla looked into the washing machine

And the drudgery of being wed

She was so jealous of her sister

And her liberty, and her smart young friends

She was so jealous of her sister

Unlike the vast majority of the songs on Something Else By The Kinks, “Two Sisters” doesn’t have any backing vocals. Ray is double-tracked, and often sings a contemplative “hmmmmm” before singing the end of each verse, but it’s all Ray, because it was probably the most personal song on the record.

Sylvilla looked into the wardrobe

Percilla looked into the frying pan

And the bacon and eggs

And the breakfast is served

She was so jealous of her sister

And her way of life, and her luxury flat

She was so jealous of her sister

Ray had just gotten married to Rasa — somewhat unwillingly, if you believe the Raymond Douglas Davies character in X-Ray, the fictional autobiography Ray wrote — and while the wild life wasn’t ever really going to suit him anyways, it was clear he was resenting not having the choice to not choose the wild life, which comes out in the devastating bridge:

She threw away her dirty dishes

Just to be free again

Her women’s weekly magazines

Just to be free again

And put the children in the nursery

Just to be free again

By this point, not only is Nicky Hopkins playing circles around the song, Mick Avory is bashing away like it’s “You Really Got Me” and he’s trying to be heard over a cranked up electric guitar. And while it’s also a bit incongruous, it also represents the Sylvilla in the song: the appeal of just letting it go, regardless of the circumstances.

But of course, that’s not how this song was ever going to end, as the harpsichord and drums are joined by a soaring mellotron, giving us a clue as to which sister is writing this song.

Percilla saw her little children

And then decided she was better off

Than the wayward lass that her sister had been

No longer jealous of her sister

So she ran ’round the house with her curlers on

No longer jealous of her sister

And as Ray Davies hums “Two Sisters” to its conclusion, you realize that you’ve just listened to a rock ‘n’ roll song about not choosing the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, and while that’s probably not the last time it’s happened, it was certainly one of the very first.

