Certain Songs #881: Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – “The Streets of New York”

Album: Wanted: Dead or Alive

Year: 1990

I’m like, 98.3% sure that I first came across this one on MTV, maybe on Yo! MTV Raps, which I wasn’t a regular watcher of, but would definitely check out occasionally, or watch for awhile if I landed on it during my incessant channel surfing.

In any event, I remember being instantly struck by the laid-back keyboard driven groove of Kool G Rap’s & DJ Polo’s “The Streets of New York.”

With a cool-sounding clavinet (I think) sample from the Fatback Band’s “Gotta Learn How to Dance,” and an jazzy piano & sax floating throughout, “Streets of New York” could almost be considered as a progress report on the conditions first reported by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s “The Message”

And things hadn’t gotten any better:

In the streets of New York

Dope fiends are leaning for morphine

The TV screen followed the homicide scenes

You live here, you’re taking a chance

So look and I take one glance

There’s a man inside an ambulance

Crowds are getting louder; I wonder how the

People want to go fight for the white powder

People hanging in spots

They waited until the blocks got hot

And got raided by the cops

I’ll explain the man sleeping in the rain

His whole life remains inside a bottle of Night Train

There was an tension between the slinkiness of the music — which took the time out for a long sax solo in the end — and the urgency of Kool G’s lyrics and flow that made “The Streets of New York” sound unlike anything else I was hearing in 1990.

In any event, I ended up buying Wanted: Dead or Alive simply on the strength of that video, but there wasn’t really anything else on the album that jumped out at me in quite the same way.

Official video for “The Streets of New York”



