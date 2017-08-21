Certain Songs #969: Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty – “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”

Album: Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man

Year: 1973

Like Rod Stewart or Neil Young, Loretta Lynn was such a juggernaut in the early 1970s that she had two separate careers happening at once: releasing solo records and collaborations with a frightening frequency.

I can’t pretend to heard — well — any of these, but she released 17 solo albums and another 9 collaborations with Conway Twitty in the 1970s, and while they probably weren’t all great, or even good, judging from a song like “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” there were probably gems throughout.

The tale of a pair of lovers from different states — Louisiana and Mississippi, as it turns out — separated by the Mississippi river, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” is a Vox explainer in song form on just what lengths people will go for great sex.

As Conway Twitty explains:

See the alligators all a waitin’ nearby

Sooner or later they know I’m gonna try

When she waves from the bank don’t you know I know

It’s goodbye fishin’ line, see you while ago

With a Louisiana woman waitin’ on the other side

The Mississippi River don’t look so wide

And it’s not just Conway; Loretta yearns and burns, as well.

Well, I thought I’d been loved but I never had

‘Til I was wrapped in the arms of a Mississippi man

When he holds me close it feels almost

Like another hurricane just ripped the coast

If he can’t come to me I’m gonna go to him

That Mississippi River, Lord, I’m gonna swim

Now, at some point, a cynical person might ask if these people don’t have access to boats or cars or bridges, or any other way of crossing the Mississippi, but folks, I’m not that cynical. OK, I am, but not in this case. Instead, I just love the way they sing circles around each other on the chorus.

That chorus is the sound of them getting together and just enjoying the hell out of it.

And that’s how a song like “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” gets over: if even for a second you felt like either Conway Twitty or Loretta Lynn weren’t communicating the emotional truth in the words — I’ll do anything to be with you, babe — the whole thing would fall completely apart.

Fan-made video for “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”



“Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” performed live



