Certain Songs #973: Los Salvajes – “Amor Salvaje”

Album: Diablos Del Ritmo: The Colombian Melting Pot 1960-1985

Year: 1972

The Analog Africa label is one of those labor of love labels doing the Lord’s Work by unearthing otherwise lost treasures from Africa, or in the case of “Amor Salvaje,” African diaspora music, as this particular track was recorded in Columbia in the early 1970s.

I’m a dilettante at best with this music — every few months or so, I like to randomly buy a new compilation from eMusic — which I’ve subscribed to for over a decade — and is where I came across a compilation called Analog Africa Goes eMusic, which I think was free.

I don’t know anything at all about Los Salvajes beyond this song, and the song itself is really a trifle — just a couple of guitar chords strummed back and forth, some congas and maracas providing the rhythm, a trumpet blowing lazily in the background, and a woman’s voice trilling “amorrrrrr” and probably other things in Spanish.

But it’s one of the most mysteriously sexy things I’ve ever heard in my life, even as the singer drops in and out of the mix, giggling and ululating and even occasionally screaming, which makes sense for a song called “Amor Salvaje.” Mysterious because I have no idea who any of the people are or what they were doing or if there is more of their music. It’s all lost.

Sexy because while you don’t know who they are, you know what they’re trying to get across: “Amor Salvaje” is basically a Columbian fucksong, after which everyone involved clearly went home (or to sleep) perfectly satisfied.

“Amor Salvaje”

Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page