Certain Songs #995: Low – “California”

Album: The Great Destroyer

Year: 2005

I’m going to be honest: if Low has made a great song between 1994’s I Could Live in Hope and 2005’s The Great Destroyer, I haven’t heard it.

And I’m not being snarky: outside of Long Division, which I’ve just added to my current mix and haven’t remotely processed, I just haven’t heard any of their records in that period. That said, The Great Destroyer was the first Low album I ever heard, and I haven’t missed one since.

I don’t remember why I started with The Great Destroyer, but I do know that there was a fair amount of critical buzz around it, maybe because it was their first album for Sub Pop or maybe because it was their first album where they added some noise to their sound. (Which, remember, I can’t really verify).

But what I do know for sure is that I’m always going to love a song like “California,” which opens with big fuzzy classic indie-pop guitar riff from Alan Sparhawk, and has a universal chorus like this one:

Though it breaks your heart

You had to sell the farm

Back to California where it’s warm

It’s warm

It’s warm

That chorus is accompanied by slowly building drums from Mimi Parker, and exquisite harmonies from Sparkhawk and Parker, especially at the end, when the whole song shuts down for a few seconds before they bring it back with their vocals.

And of course, moving from Minnesota, where it’s often too cold to snow, to the warm embrace of my beloved California is exactly the kind of subject for a song that I fully endorse.

“California”



“California” Official Video (poor sound)



Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page