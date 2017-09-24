Certain Songs #998: Low – “Just Make It Stop”

Album: The Invisible Way

2013

Produced by Jeff Tweedy, 2013’s The Invisible Way wasn’t really much of a departure from the now well-established Low sound. Maybe slightly few atmospherics. Maybe slightly more piano.

That said, my favorite song on the record, the Mimi Parker-driven “Just Make It Stop,” did had something approximating a fast tempo.

Driven by a chugging guitar and pounding piano, “Just Make It Stop” was also different from my other favorite Low songs in a different way: instead of harmonizing with Alan Sparhawk, Parker harmonizes with her overdubbed self.

If I could just make it stop

I could tell the whole world

To get out of the way

If I could just make it stop

But of course, she can’t make it stop, and subsequent verses reveal just how much trouble and pain she’s in, the song gets more and more and more intense, until it eventually comes to a full dead stop as Parker hits rock bottom, literally.

Now I’m looking up

From a ten foot hole

Seeing nothing but blue sky

Shining on my soul

As I untie the chord

And untwist the knot

We could get where we’re going

If I could just make it stop

But by the time “Just Make It Stop” is over, you’re pretty sure that it’s never ever going to stop.

“Just Make It Stop” official video

“Just Make It Stop” performed live in 2013

