My Top 60 Neil Young Songs
Posted by Jim Connelly in Certain Songs on May 04, 2018
I have 435 Neil Young songs in my iTunes library, the most by any artist except for Bob Dylan, his only rival in terms of longevity and prolificness.
Unlike the albums list — any song in which Neil Young participated was eligible, meaning CSNY and Buffalo Springfield were both represented. The only dodgy one is “C’mon Baby Let’s Go Downtown,” a co-write with Danny Whitten where Whitten was also the lead singer. But Neil participates enough in that one that I let it go.
Consider this a preview of the Neil Young posts starting next month, though I doubt I’ll do two full months worth. But I could.
- “Powderfinger” – Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
- “Rockin’ in the Free World” – Freedom (1989)
- “I’m The Ocean” – Mirror Ball (1995)
- “The Needle and the Damage Done” – Harvest (1972)
- “Natural Beauty” – Harvest Moon (1992)
- “Over and Over” – Ragged Glory (1990)
- “Danger Bird” – Zuma (1976)
- “After The Gold Rush (Live)” – Live Rust (1979)
- “Down By The River” – Everybody Knows This is Nowhere (1969)
- “Like a Hurricane” – American Stars ‘n’ Bars (1977)
- “Cortez The Killer (Live)” – Live Rust (1979)
- “Borrowed Tune” – Tonight’s The Night (1975)
- “Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)” – Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
- “Helpless” – Deja Vu (1970)
- “Ambulance Blues” – On The Beach (1974)
- “Love and Only Love” – Ragged Glory (1990)
- “Ohio” – Single (1970)
- “Pocahontas” – Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
- “Music Arcade” – Broken Arrow (1996)
- “Throw Your Hatred Down” – Mirror Ball (1995)
- “Cowgirl in the Sand” – Everbody Knows This is Nowhere (1969)
- “Fuckin’ Up” – Ragged Glory (1990)
- “Sugar Mountain (Live)” – Live Rust (1979)
- “Tonight’s The Night Part II” – Tonight’s The Night (1975)
- “Unknown Legend” – Harvest Moon (1992)
- “Cinnamon Girl” – Everybody Knows This is Nowhere (1969)
- “Slip Away (Live)” – Year of the Horse (1996)
- “Don’t Cry No Tears” – Zuma (1976)
- “Southern Pacific (Live)” – A Treasure (1985)
- “C’mon Baby Let’s Go Downtown” – Tonight’s The Night (1975)
- “Ramada Inn” – Psychedelic Pill (2012)
- “Welfare Mothers (Live)” – Weld (1991)
- “Dreamin’ Man” – Harvest Moon (1992)
- “Razor Love” – Silver & Gold (2000)
- “Too Far Gone” – Freedom (1989)
- “Don’t Let it Bring You Down” – After The Gold Rush (1970)
- “Crime in the City (Sixty to Zero Part I)” (Live) – Weld (1991)
- “Southern Man” – After The Gold Rush (1970)
- “Mr. Soul” – Buffalo Springfield Again (1967)
- “No Wonder” – Prairie Wind (2005)
- “Don’t Be Denied” – Time Fades Away (1973)
- “Change Your Mind” – Sleeps With Angels (1994)
- “Walk On” – On The Beach (1974)
- “Sedan Delivery” – Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
- “Lotta Love” – Comes a Time (1978)
- “Hitchhiker” – Le Noise (2010)
- “Cripple Creek Ferry” – After The Gold Rush (1970)
- “Old Man” – Harvest (1972)
- “Transformer Man (Live)” – Unplugged (1993)
- “My Pledge” – Peace Trail (2016)
- “Don’t Cry” – Freedom (1989)
- “Last Dance” – Time Fades Away (1973)
- “Barstool Blues” – Zuma (1976)
- “Shots” – Re*act*or (1981)
- “Tired Eyes” – Tonight’s The Night (1975)
- “Ordinary People” – Chrome Dreams II (2007)
- “Thrasher” – Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
- “Peace Trail” – Peace Trail (2016)
- “Too Lonely” – Life (1987)
- “Someday” – Freedom (1989)