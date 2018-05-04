My Top 60 Neil Young Songs

I have 435 Neil Young songs in my iTunes library, the most by any artist except for Bob Dylan, his only rival in terms of longevity and prolificness.

Unlike the albums list — any song in which Neil Young participated was eligible, meaning CSNY and Buffalo Springfield were both represented. The only dodgy one is “C’mon Baby Let’s Go Downtown,” a co-write with Danny Whitten where Whitten was also the lead singer. But Neil participates enough in that one that I let it go.

Consider this a preview of the Neil Young posts starting next month, though I doubt I’ll do two full months worth. But I could.