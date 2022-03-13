Medialoper

We're Not Who You Think We Are

All 36 Smiths Certain Songs, Ranked

by Leave a Comment

Just like I did after I finished the Rolling Stones, here’s my ranking of all of the Smiths songs I wrote about. As always, don’t take it too seriously, as I did it in an afternoon, mostly, and as with all rankings, could be totally different now.

Oh, and of course, I’m ranking the songs, not the posts. Though I do hope there is some kind of correlation.

  1. How Soon is Now?
  2. There is A Light That Never Goes Out
  3. The Headmaster Ritual
  4. The Queen is Dead
  5. Death of a Disco Dancer
  6. Bigmouth Strikes Again
  7. Still Ill
  8. This Charming Man
  9. The Boy With The Thorn in His Side
  10. Hand in Glove
  11. Cemetery Gates
  12. Paint a Vulgar Picture
  13. William, It Was Really Nothing
  14. Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others
  15. Sweet and Tender Hooligan
  16. I Know It’s Over
  17. Ask
  18. Rubber Ring
  19. Asleep
  20. You Just Haven’t Earned it Yet, Baby
  21. Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
  22. You’ve Got Everything Now
  23. The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
  24. Panic
  25. That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore
  26. Shakespeare’s Sister
  27. Handsome Devil
  28. Is It Really So Strange?
  29. A Rush and a Push and the Land is Ours
  30. Girl Afraid
  31. What Difference Does it Make?
  32. What She Said
  33. I Want The One I Can’t Have
  34. London
  35. Girlfriend in a Coma
  36. Unloveable

Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database
A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist
(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon
Go to my Patreon page

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.