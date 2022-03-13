All 36 Smiths Certain Songs, Ranked

Just like I did after I finished the Rolling Stones, here’s my ranking of all of the Smiths songs I wrote about. As always, don’t take it too seriously, as I did it in an afternoon, mostly, and as with all rankings, could be totally different now.
Oh, and of course, I’m ranking the songs, not the posts. Though I do hope there is some kind of correlation.
- How Soon is Now?
- There is A Light That Never Goes Out
- The Headmaster Ritual
- The Queen is Dead
- Death of a Disco Dancer
- Bigmouth Strikes Again
- Still Ill
- This Charming Man
- The Boy With The Thorn in His Side
- Hand in Glove
- Cemetery Gates
- Paint a Vulgar Picture
- William, It Was Really Nothing
- Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others
- Sweet and Tender Hooligan
- I Know It’s Over
- Ask
- Rubber Ring
- Asleep
- You Just Haven’t Earned it Yet, Baby
- Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
- You’ve Got Everything Now
- The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
- Panic
- That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore
- Shakespeare’s Sister
- Handsome Devil
- Is It Really So Strange?
- A Rush and a Push and the Land is Ours
- Girl Afraid
- What Difference Does it Make?
- What She Said
- I Want The One I Can’t Have
- London
- Girlfriend in a Coma
- Unloveable
Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim
The Certain Songs Database
A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.
Certain Songs Spotify playlist
(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)
Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon
Go to my Patreon page
Leave a Reply