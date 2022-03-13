All 36 Smiths Certain Songs, Ranked

Just like I did after I finished the Rolling Stones, here’s my ranking of all of the Smiths songs I wrote about. As always, don’t take it too seriously, as I did it in an afternoon, mostly, and as with all rankings, could be totally different now.

Oh, and of course, I’m ranking the songs, not the posts. Though I do hope there is some kind of correlation.

Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page