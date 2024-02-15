All 62 Tom Petty Certain Songs, Ranked

Just as I did with The Rolling Stones and The Smiths, here is a ranking of how much I love the actual songs Tom Petty songs I wrote about, both back in 2017 and over the past couple of months.
Which you shouldn’t probably take too seriously after the top 20 or so. And let’t not forget that my iTunes currently has 368 Tom Petty songs, so even the bottom tier of this list are in my top 15% of his songs.
- The Waiting
- Free Fallin’
- Listen to Her Heart
- Refugee
- Don’t Come Around Here No More
- Runnin’ Down a Dream
- Wildflowers (Toronto 3-17-1995)
- When The Time Comes
- Time To Move On
- Between Two Worlds
- You Don’t Know How It Feels
- I Won’t Back Down
- I Need to Know
- American Girl
- Room at the Top
- Crawling Back To You
- A Thing About You
- Learning To Fly
- You Can Still Change Your Mind
- The Wild One, Forever
- Here Comes My Girl
- Free Girl Now
- You Wreck Me
- Swingin’
- One Story Town
- Dogs On The Run
- Even The Losers
- Built to Last
- Trailer
- Keep A Little Soul
- Runaway Trains
- Finding Out
- Century City (Live 1980)
- Yer So Bad
- Rebels
- Insider
- You Get Me High
- The Damage You’ve Done
- Ways to Be Wicked
- Supernatural Radio
- To Find a Friend
- Billy The Kid
- Come on Down to My House
- Hurt
- Somewhere Under Heaven
- Forgotten Man
- You and I Will Meet Again
- California
- It’s Good to Be King (Fillmore 1997)
- Jammin’ Me
- Don’t Do Me Like That
- Flirting With Time
- Shadow People
- Won’t Last Long
- Walls (Circus)
- Down South
- All The Wrong Reasons
- The Apartment Song (Demo)
- Crackin’ Up
- Have Love Will Travel
- King of The Hill [Early Take]
- I Should Have Known It
