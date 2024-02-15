Medialoper

We're Not Who You Think We Are

All 62 Tom Petty Certain Songs, Ranked

Just as I did with The Rolling Stones and The Smiths, here is a ranking of how much I love the actual songs Tom Petty songs I wrote about, both back in 2017 and over the past couple of months.

Which you shouldn’t probably take too seriously after the top 20 or so. And let’t not forget that my iTunes currently has 368 Tom Petty songs, so even the bottom tier of this list are in my top 15% of his songs.

  1. The Waiting
  2. Free Fallin’
  3. Listen to Her Heart
  4. Refugee
  5. Don’t Come Around Here No More
  6. Runnin’ Down a Dream
  7. Wildflowers (Toronto 3-17-1995)
  8. When The Time Comes
  9. Time To Move On
  10. Between Two Worlds
  11. You Don’t Know How It Feels
  12. I Won’t Back Down
  13. I Need to Know
  14. American Girl
  15. Room at the Top
  16. Crawling Back To You
  17. A Thing About You
  18. Learning To Fly
  19. You Can Still Change Your Mind
  20. The Wild One, Forever
  21. Here Comes My Girl
  22. Free Girl Now
  23. You Wreck Me
  24. Swingin’
  25. One Story Town
  26. Dogs On The Run
  27. Even The Losers
  28. Built to Last
  29. Trailer
  30. Keep A Little Soul
  31. Runaway Trains
  32. Finding Out
  33. Century City (Live 1980)
  34. Yer So Bad
  35. Rebels
  36. Insider
  37. You Get Me High
  38. The Damage You’ve Done
  39. Ways to Be Wicked
  40. Supernatural Radio
  41. To Find a Friend
  42. Billy The Kid
  43. Come on Down to My House
  44. Hurt
  45. Somewhere Under Heaven
  46. Forgotten Man
  47. You and I Will Meet Again
  48. California
  49. It’s Good to Be King (Fillmore 1997)
  50. Jammin’ Me
  51. Don’t Do Me Like That
  52. Flirting With Time
  53. Shadow People
  54. Won’t Last Long
  55. Walls (Circus)
  56. Down South
  57. All The Wrong Reasons
  58. The Apartment Song (Demo)
  59. Crackin’ Up
  60. Have Love Will Travel
  61. King of The Hill [Early Take]
  62. I Should Have Known It

