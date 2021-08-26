All 96 Rolling Stones Certain Songs, Ranked

. . .
So, earlier this year, I wrote 96 Certain Songs posts about the Rolling Stones. I am now going to rank all of those songs by how much I love them, as opposed to how important or objectively great they are. Please wish me luck. And oh, don’t take this too seriously: I spent about an hour on it.
- Sway
- Gimme Shelter
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- Happy
- Street Fighting Man
- Tumbling Dice
- When The Whip Comes Down
- Rocks Off
- Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
- 19th Nervous Breakdown
- Stray Cat Blues
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
- Miss You (Special Disco Version)
- Moonlight Mile
- You Can’t Always Get What You Want
- Sympathy for The Devil
- Child of the Moon
- Ruby Tuesday
- Brown Sugar
- Loving Cup
- Monkey Man
- Wild Horses
- You Got the Silver
- Live With Me
- We Love You
- Winter
- Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
- 2000 Light Years From Home
- Start Me Up
- Let it Bleed
- Jigsaw Puzzle
- Sister Morphine
- Paint it Black
- Shattered
- The Last Time
- Dead Flowers
- Have You Seen Your Mother Baby, Standing in the Shadow?
- Torn and Frayed
- Salt of the Earth
- All Down The Line
- Get Off of My Cloud
- Some Girls
- Shine a Light
- Mona (I Need You Baby)
- Waiting on A Friend
- Sweet Virginia
- Mother’s Little Helper
- Not Fade Away
- One More Try
- Let it Loose
- Connection
- Mercy Mercy
- She’s A Rainbow
- Blood Red Wine
- Hand of Fate
- Something Happened to Me Yesterday
- Worried About You
- Empty Heart
- Rip This Joint
- My Obsession
- Respectable
- No Expectations (Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus)
- Let’s Spend The Night Together
- I’m Free
- Sittin’ on a Fence
- Honky Tonk Women
- Under My Thumb
- Play With Fire
- I Just Want to See His Face
- Heaven
- One Hit (To The Body)
- It’s All Over Now
- Rough Justice
- It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
- The Spider and The Fly
- Soul Survivor
- I Don’t Know Why
- Claudine
- Memory Motel
- Lady Jane
- Little T & A
- As Tears Go By
- Mixed Emotions
- Fool To Cry
- She’s So Cold
- Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
- Plundered My Soul
- Sad Sad Sad
- Love in Vain (Baltimore 11-26-1969)
- Around and Around
- Fight
- Saint of Me
- Dog Shit
- Time is On My Side
- Don’t Stop
- Undercover of the Night
