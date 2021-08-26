Medialoper

All 96 Rolling Stones Certain Songs, Ranked

So, earlier this year, I wrote 96 Certain Songs posts about the Rolling Stones. I am now going to rank all of those songs by how much I love them, as opposed to how important or objectively great they are. Please wish me luck. And oh, don’t take this too seriously: I spent about an hour on it.

  1. Sway
  2. Gimme Shelter
  3. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
  4. Happy
  5. Street Fighting Man
  6. Tumbling Dice
  7. When The Whip Comes Down
  8. Rocks Off
  9. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
  10. 19th Nervous Breakdown
  11. Stray Cat Blues
  12. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  13. Miss You (Special Disco Version)
  14. Moonlight Mile
  15. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
  16. Sympathy for The Devil
  17. Child of the Moon
  18. Ruby Tuesday
  19. Brown Sugar
  20. Loving Cup
  21. Monkey Man
  22. Wild Horses
  23. You Got the Silver
  24. Live With Me
  25. We Love You
  26. Winter
  27. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
  28. 2000 Light Years From Home
  29. Start Me Up
  30. Let it Bleed
  31. Jigsaw Puzzle
  32. Sister Morphine
  33. Paint it Black
  34. Shattered
  35. The Last Time
  36. Dead Flowers
  37. Have You Seen Your Mother Baby, Standing in the Shadow?
  38. Torn and Frayed
  39. Salt of the Earth
  40. All Down The Line
  41. Get Off of My Cloud
  42. Some Girls
  43. Shine a Light
  44. Mona (I Need You Baby)
  45. Waiting on A Friend
  46. Sweet Virginia
  47. Mother’s Little Helper
  48. Not Fade Away
  49. One More Try
  50. Let it Loose
  51. Connection
  52. Mercy Mercy
  53. She’s A Rainbow
  54. Blood Red Wine
  55. Hand of Fate
  56. Something Happened to Me Yesterday
  57. Worried About You
  58. Empty Heart
  59. Rip This Joint
  60. My Obsession
  61. Respectable
  62. No Expectations (Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus)
  63. Let’s Spend The Night Together
  64. I’m Free
  65. Sittin’ on a Fence
  66. Honky Tonk Women
  67. Under My Thumb
  68. Play With Fire
  69. I Just Want to See His Face
  70. Heaven
  71. One Hit (To The Body)
  72. It’s All Over Now
  73. Rough Justice
  74. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
  75. The Spider and The Fly
  76. Soul Survivor
  77. I Don’t Know Why
  78. Claudine
  79. Memory Motel
  80. Lady Jane
  81. Little T & A
  82. As Tears Go By
  83. Mixed Emotions
  84. Fool To Cry
  85. She’s So Cold
  86. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
  87. Plundered My Soul
  88. Sad Sad Sad
  89. Love in Vain (Baltimore 11-26-1969)
  90. Around and Around
  91. Fight
  92. Saint of Me
  93. Dog Shit
  94. Time is On My Side
  95. Don’t Stop
  96. Undercover of the Night

