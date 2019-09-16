Certain Songs #1634: Pretenders – “Cuban Slide”

Album: Extended Play EP

Year: 1980

Because the mood is light-hearted, the beat Bo Diddley and the lyrics relatively low-stakes, “Cuban Slide” often gets dismissed as a lightweight song, suitable for a b-side or a stopgap EP, but that’s about it.

But those are all the reasons I love it, of course. “Cuban Slide” isn’t a major Pretenders song by any stretch of the imagination, but on the other hand it’s the sound of a great band loosening up and having fun with a specific. Also, I’ve fucking love the Bo Diddley beat, especially when it’s driven by a tremolo-laden rhythm guitar, which is what Chrissie Hynde kicks off the song with over a tom-filled Martin Chambers rhythm.

Remember the nights I cried

You were doing that old cuban slide

All night I tried and tried

I could not master the cuban side

Of course, Hynde adds a twist: the lyrics aren’t so much about dancing, but not being able to do a specific dance, the one she specifically mentioned on “Mystery Achievement” — another reason I loved this song — but despite all of that, it’s impossible to feel sorry for her, probably because she doesn’t seem so broken up about it, especially on the lovely catchy chorus.

Aye-aye-aye-ayy

Wanna dance but my feet won’t let me

Aye-aye-aye-ayy

Wanna dance would someone help me

Aye-aye-aye-ayy

Wanna dance but my feet won’t let me

Aye-aye-aye-ayy

But the real reason “Cuban Slide” gets over is James Honeyman-Scott, who again totally and utterly kills. After the first chorus, he tosses off a quick noisy solo that sets up the second verse quite nicely. But that’s not the highlight. It’s the solo he takes after the second and third verses which kills. Instead of a regular solo, he plays a five-note motif over and over and over and over: duddle-do-duh-duh, duddle-do-duh-duh duddle-do-duh-duh duddle-do-duh-duh while Pete Farndon builds on his base and Chambers switches up to a straight which finally resolves into a quick “real” guitar solo.

The first time he does this, it’s a complete surprise, but the second time just burns in into your brain. I mean, who does the same guitar solo twice in a song? Oh right, Eddie Van Halen in future Certain Song “Running With The Devil,” and while you might scoff, in her book, Chrissie Hynde tells a story about Honeyman-Scott and Van Halen meeting while doing a TV show in Germany and even setting up a jam session, which Honeyman-Scott missed because he passed out drunk.

In any event, his genius is in full flower on “Cuban Slide,” and for a few years it remained my favorite post-punk use of the Bo Diddley beat, right up until the moment that a Honeyman-Scott disciple named Johnny Marr figured out how to take it into outer space. But we’ll get to that in a couple of years.

“Cuban Slide”

“Cuban Slide” performed live in 1980 (rough video & sound)

