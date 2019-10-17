Certain Songs #1659: The Psychedelic Furs – “Susan’s Strange”

Album: The Psychedelic Furs (U.S.)

Year: 1980

There were basically two different types of songs on The Psychedelic Furs: noisy drones and atmospheric swirls. And while I preferred the noisy drones — of course! — I could see where a whole album’s worth might begin to get a bit repetitive, so it was good that they had both types.

Especially the U.S. version of the album, of which Columbia not only altered the running order, they also substituted two songs — “Soap Commercial” and “Susan’s Strange” for a song called “Blacks / Radio.” None of which I knew for a couple of decades, which actually meant that when I finally heard “Blacks/Radio,” it was like hearing a cool early P-Furs song I’d never heard before.

Anyways it’s long been one of my theories that The Psychedelic Furs was an unheralded precursor to The Jesus And Mary Chain, and a song like the Martin Hannett-produced “Susan’s Strange” — minus the sax and double the candy-coated melody — goes right that to the theory. For a bit, anyways.

But check out the echo-laden Phil Spector beat, which Vince Ely plays mostly on his kick and his toms, allowing a tambourine to double the snare beat, but with the guitars recessed in the mix and Duncan Kilburn’s sax as the lead melodic instrument. Oh, as well as Richard Butler’s voice, which is singing both with and against what is probably the prettiest melody on the whole record.

In a room Susan is second hand

Susan is charity

But she won’t give you any flowers Sha la la la la la la

Sha la la

Susan’s strange

Sha la la la la la la

Sha la la

Susan’s strange

The best part of “Susan’s Strange” is the band interplay around the chorus. Check out how both lead guitarist Jon Ashton and Duncan Kilburn double the melody and answer around his vocals on the chorus:

Sha la la la la la la (guitar swirl)

Sha la la (sax swirl)

Susan’s strange

A song like “Susan’s Strange” is pretty much all atmosphere and space, and while the more you listen, the more you hear — as the song progresses, you hear the requisite extra percussion touches, ghostly guitars and random sax bleats — it also never loses its focus, for even a second.

