Certain Songs #1669: The Psychedelic Furs – “Run and Run”

Album: Forever Now

Year: 1982

Sorry kids, no “Love My Way.” While I never hated it, I really didn’t like it, either, and while I was glad that the P-Furs were making some kind of inroads on U.S. radio, remove the vocals and “Love My Way” could have been just about anyone.

Much much better was “Run and Run,” the final single from Forever Now, and the song that sounded most like it sprang from the same well as the first two albums, while also showing a way forward.

Opening with a John Ashton jangly guitar underneath a kick-heavy Vince Ely modified Spector beat, “Run and Run” then takes off as Richard Butler starts singing.

Go on get Tarzan

Go on get Jane

Go on get Superman

Go on get Lois Lane

Hamburger Mary

She’s got a gun

Nothing goes on all the time

And she thinks it’s fun

And with Vince Ely building before, during and after, while Flo & Eddie provide excellent harmonies, they launch into a chorus for the ages.

Come on, run, run, run, run away

Come on, run away, come on

Run, run, run, run away

Come on, run away

It’s actually a really weird-sounding chorus: Flo & Eddie sound like they’re transmitting live from Mars instead of being in the same session, much less the same studio, and so there a definite space between Butler’s lead and their backing vocals, and Rundgren inserts what for all the world sounds like a Space Invaders beep with every snare beat. It shouldn’t work at all, but instead, it works in spades.

Another thing that shouldn’t work is John Ashton’s guitar solo, which is played over a reprise of Ely’s kick-heavy Spector beat. It’s kinda spidery and jaggedy, and in any other context, I’d call it, uh, “psychedelic,” but of course, that can’t be right, can it?

At the end, Butler launches into a long rant.

I’m having this party

So come now please it’s an open house, girl

But no games with keys

No jokes in blank humor

No lines in blank verse It couldn’t get much worse

There’s heroes and villains

Ma B. and her boys

Doing the twist

Dancing with toys

I’ve been waiting all night

For someone like you

But You’ll have to dooooooooo

That ending is one of my favorite Butler lyrics, because it’s superficially mean and yet also kinda weirdly sweet, especially after he punctuates it with one last “I’ve been waiting all night”. That said, the question of whether or not they actually run away was never quite answered.

A song like “Run and Run” was actually what made Forever Now ultimately frustrating for me: even without Duncan Kilburn and Roger Morris, the remaining Furs definitely had a path forward where their music got slicker — as it almost aways does — but their essential personality and uniqueness still shone through, no matter what. Which I felt happened about half the time.

“Run and Run” official video



The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page