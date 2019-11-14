Certain Songs #1681: Public Image Ltd – “Rise”

Album: Album

Year: 1986

. . .

But of course, Johnny Lydon was too damn restless to stay in any place for very long, and so after Jah Wobble left, 1981’s The Flowers of Romance, was less bass-heavy, and 1984’s This is What You Want…This is What You Get, where Lydon wiped Keith Levene from the finished tracks and added shitty horns, and while it sported a relative hit, that relative hit was the dreadful “This Is Not A Love Song.”

So imagine my surprise a couple of later when Lydon released my favorite song of his entire solo career, the unlikely “Rise”, which somehow melds one of the greatest jazz drummers in history with one of the most overplaying guitarists with an old Irish folk saying and utterly anonymous mid-1980s production.

With it’s intentionally generic title and packaging, and big names like Ginger Backer, Steve Vai, Tony Williams, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Bernie Worrell assembled by producer Bill Laswell, Album was a weird beast.

But here’s the thing: there was nothing ever like the sound of Johnny Lydon’s voice, and even on the worst of his songs, it was totally compelling, and on “Rise,” it totally killed me.

I could be wrong I could be right

I could be black I could be white

I could be right I could be wrong

I could be white I could be black

Your time has come your second skin

The cost so high the gain so low

Walk through the valley

The written word is a lie

With Tony Williams providing a backbeat that could cut glass, Nicky Skopelitis jangling on the 12-string guitar. Shankar fluttering on his violin while Lydon chants his words, “Rise” is really more of a prayer than anything, especially on the chorus:

May the road rise with you

May the road rise with you

May the road rise with you

May the road rise with you

But it’s the second half of “Rise” that truly kills me. Steve Vai starts making all kinds of rude noise, which might be distracting, but at least for me, perfectly matches Lydon’s mantra, his credo, his ethos:

Anger is an energy

Anger is an energy

Anger is an energy

Anger is an energy

Anger is an energy

Anger is an energy

Anger is an energy

Anger is an energy

At the end, both Vai and Lydon take “Rise” completely off of the rails, the ugly rude noises they both make a complete contrast to both the utterly classic chorus and rock-sold rhythm section. And it’s that contrast I love: the opening of “Rise” is completely lovely, the ending is completely ugly, matching all of the lyrical contrasts he’s singing about. Wrong. Right. Black. White.

“Rise”



“Rise” music video



The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page