Certain Songs #1694: R.E.M. – “Catapult”

First, a housekeeping note: The eagle-eyed among you might have noticed that I skipped “Perfect Circle” as I turn my attention to side two of Murmur. That’s because there’s a live version that I’ll be writing about in a few weeks that I love even more than the studio version, with its dual piano parts, echoed drum beat and backwards guitars. So don’t worry, we’ll get there.

In the meantime, let’s talk about one of more infamous roads not taken: the Stephen Hague-produced version of Murmur. Apparently the story goes that I.R.S. was a bit dodgy about having Mitch Easter — who’d already produced Chronic Town — produce the full-length. So R.E.M. agreed to go into the studio and do a song with Hague.

At this point, Hague hadn’t really produced any of the big names he would to on to produce — Pet Shop Boys, New Order, OMD, among others — but even at this point, his regimented synth-oriented aesthetic was a million miles away from R.E.M.’s more organic kitchen sink approach. Nevertheless, they did a recording of “Catapult” that nearly broke the band: fifty takes, with Bill Berry struggling so hard to play a click track, he came out of the session demoralized.

And everybody, I.R.S. included, hated the results. While the Hague-produced version reveals that R.E.M. pretty much had the arrangement down before they even stepped into the studio, the overly clean vocals and the synth squiggles he created were absolute anathema to them. And in fact, had I.R.S. convinced them to continue down this path, I probably wouldn’t be spending a couple of months writing about them: they’d be more like Wire Train or Red Rockers or someone like that.

In any event, Mitch Easter convinced I.R.S. to give him a shot, and along with Don Dixon, they went into the studio and came out with the almighty “Pilgrimage,” which we’ve already established is on one of the best things that any band has ever recorded. No contest. Meanwhile, the band pretty much buried the Hague-produced version of “Catapult” so deep that it didn’t appear until around the the time they broke up, long after it could be mistaken for anything but a novelty.

In any event, they still somehow got it up to record “Catapult” for Murmur, and while it occupies a pretty important slot on the album — the first track on side two — it’s probably their least favorite recording on the record. Which just means more for the rest of us, who love its mix of acoustic and electric guitars, and the drum-driven verses.

Where “Catapult” really shone, though, was on the anthemic chorus, which was essentially just the title of the song being shouted over and over again, but with enough space between each repetition so that Peter Buck could slap a really great riff-hook in between each intonation.

And in fact, it’s pretty much Peter Buck who makes “Catapult” as great as it is: his guitar is literally both pushes and pulls the song forward, each and every note absolutely exactly where it’s supposed to be, and always slightly different, to boot. It’s an absolutely fantastic guitar song, which might have been one of the reasons they chose it for Hague — they knew it would fail with synths.

