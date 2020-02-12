Certain Songs #1749: R.E.M. – “Hope”

Album: Up

Year: 1998

. . .

File Under Questioning

It’s not easy being in a band. It’s awesome being in a band.

My longstanding joke was that being in a band combined all of the worst parts of being in a relationship and having a job, only you’re not getting laid and you’re not getting paid.

That’s incredibly facile, of course, because the flipside is that there is nothing in the world like playing music with a bunch of other people and watching and feeling everything falling into place, everybody anticipating and supporting what everybody else doing, tight and loose all at the same time, a thousand miracles happening at once because of an utterly inexplicable chemistry that is impossible to describe but everybody knows is there.

For 15 years — an incredibly long time — R.E.M. rode their inexplicable chemistry through their endlessly touring cult status days as well as their non-touring superstar days, and after 10 albums, they were still one of the greatest bands in the world.

And then Bill Berry decided he’d had enough and decided to stop making music.

You want to go out Friday

And you want to go forever

You know that it sounds childish

That you’ve dreamed of alligators

You hope that we are with you

And you hope you’re recognized

You want to go forever

You see it in my eyes

I’m lost in the confusion

And it doesn’t seem to matter

You really can’t believe it

And you hope it’s getting better

I know that the way I’m writing this makes it seem like I consider Berry a villain. Nothing could be further from the truth: you can check the any of the previous of the thousands of Certain Songs posts I’ve written about R.E.M. over the past ten years, and the meanest thing I said was that it seemed like he’d kinda stopped writing great drum parts in the early 1990s, but even then, just yesterday, I pointed out how much I loved his drumming on “Electrolite.” He remains one of my all-time favorite drummers, full stop.

And yet, Peter Buck kinda knew: prior to the 1997 sessions where Berry made his announcement to the rest of the band, they’d all already started experimenting with drum loops and analog synths that would take the band in a different direction from their previous music. Elton John by way of Suicide, according to Buck.

You want to trust the doctors

Their procedure is the best

But the last try was a failure

And the intern was a mess

And they did the same to Matthew

And he bled till Sunday night

They’re saying don’t be frightened

But you’re weakened by the sight of it

You lock into a pattern

And you know that it’s the last ditch

You’re trying to see through it

And it doesn’t make sense

But they’re saying don’t be frightened

And they’re killing alligators

And they’re hog-tied and accepting of

The struggle

And so, it’s my guess that Up would have sounded essentially the same with Berry. Maybe a few more acoustic drums, maybe some more harmonies, maybe a couple of great Berry songs. But otherwise the same.

As for me, I loved Up. I loved it as a break from what I expected, and I loved it as a delivery system for a slew of great R.E.M. songs that would work as great R.E.M. songs no matter the instrumentation. Like “Hope,” which is pretty much nothing but keyboards and drum machines, though if you listen through all of the beeps an boops and blurgs and blorts, you can hear a furiously strummed acoustic guitar and piano, too.

You want to trust religion

And you know it’s allegory

But the people who are followers

Have written their own story

So you look up to the heavens

And you hope that it’s a spaceship

And it’s something from your childhood

You’re thinking don’t be frightened

“Hope” doesn’t have a chorus, but rather a series of verses which Stipe sings over an ever-dense wall of sound to a melody line that is close enough to Leonard Cohen’s “Suzanne” that, to be on the safe side — especially since they’d previously covered “First We Take Manhattan” in 1991 so they were on record as fans — they gave him songwriting credit. I wonder if Cohen ever wished that they’d done it on an albums that sold zillions instead of the, er, moderately successful sales of Up.

You want to climb the ladder

You want to see forever

You want to go out Friday

And you want to go forever

And you want to cross your DNA

To cross your DNA with something reptile

And you’re questioning the sciences

And questioning religion

You’re looking like an idiot

And you no longer care

And you want bridge the schism

A built-in mechanism to protect you

And you’re looking for salvation

And you’re looking for deliverance

You’re looking like an idiot

And you no longer care

Because you want to climb the ladder

You want to go forever

And you want to go out Friday

You want to go forever

And while I’d like to think that I would have loved “Hope” had they done it on a previous album, I well and truly wonder if that would have been the case. As much as I’d like to give myself the benefit of the doubt — those keyboards are sooooooo Eno — I think it would have been a curiosity on any of their previous records, whereas on Up, it’s a key cut. Also a bit of an outlier.

At the end, after Stipe finally runs out of words, all of the synths start crashing into each other like that’s the only way to stop the momentum they’ve created.

“Hope”



