Certain Songs #1775: Radiohead – “Optimistic”

Album: Kid A

Year: 2000

. . .

Of course, Kid A wasn’t all bleeps, bloops and blorps; bedeeddles and woobles. Mostly, yeah. But just as “Electioneering” served as the big-ass riff-rocker on OK Computer — complete with cowbell — so does “Optimistic” serve as Kid A’s token “normal” rock song.

And so “Optimistic” roars out of the gate with the guitars of Ed O’Brien and Jonny Greenwood clangoring and clamoring against each other over a rolling and tumbling tom-filled Phil Selway beat while Thom Yorke “ooooooooooohs” over the whole thing before sliding into an opening verse that kind of belies the title.

Flies are buzzing ’round my head

Vultures circling the dead

Picking up every last crumb

The big fish eat the little ones

The big fish eat the little ones

Not my problem, give me some

In a weird way, “Optimistic” fills the same space on Kid A that songs like “Police on My Back” did on Sandinista! — a reminder that they could do the old thing at any time, but that’s where they’re at anymore.

Meanwhile on the chorus, O’Brien continues to clang clattering chords while Greenwood does a subtle-yet-defining series of notes on his guitar as Yorke goes full falsetto.

You can try the best you can

You can try the best you can

The best you can is good enough

You can try the best you can

You can try the best you can

The best you can is good enough

With a bridge that features more wordless moans, Selway knocking the fuck out of his snare and Yorke moaning “I’d really like to help you man,” “Optimistic” is an absolute bruiser on all fronts, until it eventually kinda peters out, setting up the swirling disorientation of “In Limbo.”

Radiohead didn’t release any singles from Kid A, and given that it somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, radio programmers who felt like they had to play something from it naturally went with “Optimistic,” given that it was the most normal — though not catchiest! — song on the record.

“Optimistic”



“Optimistic” live in London, 2000



“Optimistic” live from the Basement, 2008



The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page