Certain Songs #1785: Ramones – “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You”

Album: Ramones

Year: 1976

I have a very controversial take on “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You.” In my reading of it, it’s the epic story of a man who certain of one thing in an otherwise uncertain world: he doesn’t wanna walk around with you. And at the same time he also poses an existential question for the ages: why you wanna walk around with me?”

I know, I know, don’t @me about this, but I think if you listen to the lyrics really closely, it’s all right there.

At some point it seems like the man also doesn’t want to go out with you, but maybe that was just a dream. And could you answer his question: why do you wanna walk around with him? Why does anybody wanna to walk around with him? Why does anybody wanna walk around with anybody? (And please remain six feet apart at all times.)

The world may never know.

Why is this Ramones song different from all other Ramones songs?

According to Johnny, “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You,” was the very first song written at the very first Ramones practice — by Dee Dee — along with a song called “I Don’t Want To Get Involved With You,” which is far less ambiguous. There’s also something approximating a guitar lead, probably played by Tommy.

“I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You”



“I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You” live in London, 1977



