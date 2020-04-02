Certain Songs #1786: Ramones – “Glad To See You Go”

Album: Leave Home

Year: 1977

. . .

The second album by the Ramones, Leave Home, came out a mere nine months after their debut, and while it wasn’t quite of a world-changer as their debut — how could it be? — it might actually be a better record.

With Tommy in the producers chair, they ditched the trope of sticking Johnny’s guitar in one channel and Dee Dee’s bass in the other channel, making the sound sound more powerful and punchier. Also, I think the lyrics are sharper and funnier, as they started writing about mental health and those, less, um, fortunate than them, as well. That said, Leave Home was close enough to the debut that people could dismiss them as a one-trick pony. Perhaps, but what a trick!

I need somebody good, I need a miracle

Should I take a chance on her? One bullet in the cylinder

Going to smile, I’m going to laugh they’re going to want my autograph

And in a moment of passion get the glory like Charles Manson

And so Leave Home comes roaring out of the gate with “Glad to See You Go,” Johnny, Dee Dee and Tommy all in precise full-tilt speed mode as Joey sings gleefully about a relationship that is coming to an end.

Got to go go go go goodbye

Glad to see you go go go go goodbye

Glad to see you go go go go goodbye

Glad to see you go go go go goodbye

Glad to see you go go go go goodbye

Glad to see you go go go go goodbye

I love the sheer repetition that’s going on here, Joey biting off every single on of those “gos” while Dee provides subtle harmonies throughout.

There’s also a cool bridge where Joey sings “Now I know the score / I don’t need you any more” between abd which Johnny alternates back and forth on every single beat while Tommy smashes his crashes — his version of a long guitar solo. It’s one of those “blink-and-you’ll miss it” moments that’s also amazingly cool.

Why is this Ramones song different from all other Ramones songs?

“Glad to See You Go” was written by Joey and Dee Dee about their relief that Dee Dee was finally breaking up with his girlfriend, Connie, who by all accounts was incredibly abusive to Dee Dee.

There’s also a really cool coda where they make some nice use of vocal overdubbing where Joey’s chanting “goodbye” over and over again while at the same time he’s also singing “glad to se you go go go go goodbye” a really cool use of the studio to enhance their songs without sacrificing one iota of power and efficiency.

“Glad to See You Go”



“Glad to See You Go” live in London, 1977



