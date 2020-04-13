Certain Songs #1795: Ramones – “Do You Wanna Dance?”

Album: Rocket to Russia

Year: 1977

. . .

Because they instinctively knew that their unique sound would make their version of a song different from the original — but also because they were fans — the Ramones covered other people’s songs: on their debut, it was Chris Montez’s “Let’s Dance,” which was fine, on Leave Home, it was The Riviera’s “California Sun,” which was even better, though The Dictators got there first.

But on Rocket to Russia, they did two, their reverential cover of the Trashmen’s “Surfin’ Bird” and their utter genius rearrangement of Bobby Freeman’s “Do You Wanna Dance?”



On Freeman’s original, there’s a flavor of New Orleans boogie-woogie piano and a calypso beat as Freeman tentatively — and with an undercurrent of melancholy — asks his potential partner all sorts of things. Hold his hand. Make romance. Dance under the moonlight. Squeeze me all through the night. Do you wanna dance?

What there really isn’t is a hook. Not until after the guitar solo, and after a few more verses. Not the hook you remember, that doesn’t come until the very end.

But “Do You Wanna Dance” is a remarkably malleable song, and covers of Freeman’s songs by the likes of Cliff Richards and The Beach Boys kept some of the flavor of the original, but foregrounded the hook, and turned it into a chorus.

And then the Ramones came around, and pretty much turned the whole fucking thing into the hook. Yeah, there are verses, but there is nothing like the utter sugar rush of Joey, Dee Dee and maybe even Tommy singing that chorus.

Do you, do you, do you, do you wanna dance ?

Do you, do you, do you, do you wanna dance?

Do you, do you, do you, do you wanna dance?

Do you wannnnnnnna daaaa-aaaance?

They knew it was great enough to put it out as a single, but, of course it stiffed, even if these days it sounds like punk-pop cover classic. That said, it did score one of the most delirous scenes in Rock ‘n’ Roll High School, so there’s that.

What makes this Ramones songs different from all other Ramones songs?

Outside of a break in the second half of the 1980s, the Ramones did covers off and on throughout their — and while “punk rock cover version” became a trope that I got sick of pretty fucking fast, “Do You Wanna Dance?” is the greatest of all of their covers, no matter how much I like their takes on “California Sun,” “Time Has Come Today” and “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up.” But “Do You Wanna Dance?” is pure joy.

“Do You Wanna Dance?”



“Do You Wanna Dance?” in Rock ‘n’ Roll High School



“Do You Wanna Dance?” live in London, 1977



