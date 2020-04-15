Certain Songs #1797: Ramones – “Listen to My Heart (London, 1977)”

Album: It’s Alive!

Year: 1977

. . .

On Ramones, “Listen to My Heart” clocked in at a languid 1:56, but on the extra-amped It’s Alive!, they kick it with supersonic speed after Johnny’s opening “ka-chaaaannnng!” and Dee-Dee’s “1-2-3-4!”, cutting 20 full seconds from it without sacrificing any of the drama of Dee Dee’s tale of woe, which begins with the chorus.

Next time (I’ll listen to my heart)

A-next time, well I’ll be smart

Next time (I’ll listen to my heart)

A-next time, well I’ll be smart

Next time (I’ll listen to my heart)

A-next time, well I’ll be smart

Next time (I’ll listen to my heart)

A-next time, well I’ll be smart

There’s some really cool things going on with the vocals here. Joey sings “next time” throughout, but lays out and lets Dee Dee sing “I’ll listen to my heart” — the songwriter getting to sing his song title — and then they harmonize on “well, I’ll be smart.” As the song progresses, Joey starts slurring “a-next time” to the point where you could swear he’s singing “Anita,” though he probably isn’t.

Also, on the chorus, Johnny lets up on the downstrokes, letting his chords sustain and ring out while Joey sings the incredibly hooky (and incredibly despondent) verse, utterly killing it when he wraps his voice around “cryyyyinnnnnnng”

That girl could still be mine

But I’m tired of the hurt

I’m tired of trying

I’m tired of the pain

I’m tired of trying

I’m tired of crying

Fast, hooky, despondent, sustain! I mean, this is pretty much Hüsker Dü right there, isn’t it?

Why is this Ramones different from all other Ramones songs?

The trade-off between Joey and Dee Dee is pretty unique, but what really sets this version of “Listen to My Heart” is because of the way the tracks are cut, it might be the only Ramones song with two different Dee Dee shouts of “1-2-3-4!” The first one happens at the opening after Johnny cranks out the opening chord, and the second one at the very end, before they barrel into the next song, “California Sun.”

“Listen to My Heart (London, 1977)”



