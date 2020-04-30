Certain Songs #1808: Ramones – “Somebody Like Me”

Album: Subterranean Jungle

Year: 1983

. . .

In between the July 1981 release of Pleasant Dreams and the February, 1983 release of Subterranean Jungle, I got to see the Ramones in concert for the first time.

Sadly, it wasn’t at a small, sweaty club, but rather a massive, sweaty outdoor venue: the first US Festival on September 3, 1982. The Ramones were part of the quote-unqote New Wave day, sharing the stage with a bunch of other great bands including Gang of Four, English Beat, The B-52s, The Police and The Talking Heads, the last of which put on . . . well, I’ll get to that in a couple of years.

In any event, it was a pretty great day, and they cranked out their usual two dozen songs, wearing their leather jackets — well not Marky, who was in a tank top — while temperatures topped 100 degrees because they were the fucking Ramones. In retrospect, they were already reinventing themselves as glory days greatest hits machine, as a glance at the setlist shows that they only played four songs from Pleasant Dreams, focusing the set on the first four albums.

That said, a few weeks later, they were able to go into the studio and crank out what I think is their best album of the 1980s, Subterranean Jungle, a deliberate call-back to those first four records. Subterranean Jungle gets a bad rap because they made the dodgy choice to start it with two covers, and then stick a cover of “Time Has Come Today” on the second side.

But forget all of that, because Subterranean Jungle features a great string of Dee Dee songs — “Outsider,” “In The Park,” “Highest Trails Above” and today’s entry, “Somebody Like Me” — that are everything you want in a Ramones song: big guitars, catchy melodies, smart words and a fully engaged Joey.

I’m just a guy who likes to rock and roll

I’m just a guy who likes to get drunk

I’m just a guy who likes to dress punk

Get my kicks an’ live up my life

Why is this song different from all other Ramones songs?

There’s some great call-and-response between Dee Dee and Joey, some cool drony guitar — and a Chuck Berry-ish guitar solo — and in general, it’s just a great, fun song. OK, that’s the entire point of the Ramones, I know. After the relative dourness and experimentation — some of it pretty successful, some of it not — of both End of The Century, it was kind of awesome for the Ramones to do straight-up punk-pop again.

