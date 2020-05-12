Certain Songs #1816: Rancid – “Junkie Man”

Album:…And Out Come The Wolves

Year: 1995

“Ahhhhh, turn it up!” advises Tim Armstrong at the outset of this one, over a tumbling, jangling Lars Frederiksen guitar riff and a kick-heavy snareless beat from Brett Reed, after which they all kick into the song full-out, Armstrong slurring the verses where he’s humanizing the junkies he’s seeing on the street.

Which is a great contrast to Frederiksen’s vocal on the chorus.

No one answers no one takes that call from you

No one answers no one takes that call from you

No one answers no one takes that call from youuuuuuuuuuuuuu Junkie man, tell me what your story is

Junkie man, tell me what your story is

Junkie man, tell me what your story is

Junkie man, tell me what your story is

There’s a lot of great shit happening on this chorus: the contrast between Frederiksen’s clipped “you” and his joyous final “you-eoyoou-eoyou-eyou-eyuou”; followed by both of them singing rough and ready harmonies on the repeated “junkie man, tell me what your story is.”

The second time around, they rouse the junkie man enough to get at least part of his story, and it’s voiced by one of the OG literary junkies: Jim Carroll. According to an MTV News report at the time, he was taping at Electric Ladyland while they were finishing some overdubs, and they convinced him to write and record some poetry that he then recited over the breakdown. Given that said poetry included the eventual title of the album, one wonders what they were originally going to call it.

After the breakdown, they launch into one final verse and chorus and after that, “Junkie Man” careens into a halt.

“Junkie Man”



“Junkie Man” live in Tokyo, 2004



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

https://open.spotify.com/user/barefootjim/playlist/70M4k1EAu1HgwU8fkm88g9

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page