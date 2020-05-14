Certain Songs #1818: Rancid – “Who Would’ve Thought”

Album: Life Won’t Wait

Year: 1998

While Rancid reportedly recorded as many as 40 songs for …And Out Come The Wolves, there was still a three-year hiatus between it and the follow-up, 1998’s Life Won’t Wait. In the meantime, the mid-90s ska revival — following the early 90s punk revival, I guess — was on its downswing, which perhaps made the fact that Life Won’t Wait was more ska-oriented than its predecessor kinda hurt its long-term commercial chances

And so, while …And Out Come The Wolves went platinum, Life Won’t Wait didn’t even go gold (even though it peaked at #35, ten places higher than its predecessor did, such are the vagaries of the charts), and didn’t even have any big radio singles.

But it’s still a pretty great fucking record, especially on the back half, which started off with this love song from Tim Armstrong his then-wife, Brody Dalle.

“Who Would’ve Thought” starts off dreamy, Armstrong singing the chorus all by himself over a couple of lazily meandering guitars:

Who would’ve thought that dreams come true

And who would’ve thought I ended up with you

And who would’ve thought what they said was true

But it was and you are light and darkness coming through

It’s a great chorus, even if Armstrong never bothers to answer the first two questions, because it’s implicit in the “but it was” in the final line, and also in the rest of the song.

A red flag and your body wins

Or a snake bite, gotta start again

So I’m fucked up, I’m watching TV all day

I don’t wanna see what Ricky Lake’s gotta say

And it hits me when I’m alone, I’m an angry man

I start singing to myself, I got dealt a shitty hand

With all these feelings my heart could explode

So is it not fear, no not at all

By that time, of course, “Who Would’ve Thought” has fully kicked in — Matt Freeman’s bass taking the lead on the verses — and on the rest of the choruses are full of big-chant harmonies and “ahhhhhhhs”, and after the third one, a long, stringy Lars Frederiksen guitar solo that leads immediately into this:

Na na na (hey!)

Na na na (hey!)

Na na na

Na na na

Na na na

Honestly, with it’s quiet opening, and massive pop hooks, “Who Would’ve Thought” felt more more like a big radio single than anything from …And Out Come The Wolves, but of course, it was way too late, and if it got any kind of radio airplay, it wasn’t nearly enough.

“Who Would’ve Thought” Official Music Video



