Certain Songs: #1819: Rancid – “Something in The World Today”

Album: Life Won’t Wait

Year: 1998

Of course, while Life Won’t Wait might have leaned towards the ska side of Rancid’s punk/ska hybrid, it wasn’t all skank-ass riddims. There were a few punk rock firefights, my favorite of which was Lars Frederiksen’s “Something in the World Today.”

And yeah, while technically “Something in the World Today” is listed as co-write with Tim Armstrong, it’s pretty much all Frederiksen, at least on the vocals. Not even any vocal tradeoffs, just straight out punk rock fury from the get-go, as a fuzzed-out chiming guitar sets the initial scene, leading to the expected power chords on the verses and chorus.

There’s something in the street tonight

Don’t know what it is but it won’t keep quiet

Breaking through your masses

On your radio broadcaster

There’s something in the air tonight

And it’s turning in to a full-fledged riot

Seen a boy’s last dance

Someone tried to buy him the truth All, all, all, all, all, nine lives

All gonna come right back for you

All, all, all, all, all, nine lives

All gonna come right back for you

But it’s not the verses or even the chorus that puts “Something in The World Today” over for me, it’s the coda, which is completely different from the rest of the song. And in fact, the awesome coda is one of the best steals from The Clash, who did it constantly, most notably on all-timers like “Complete Control” or “Safe European Home.”

And while the coda to “Something in the World Today” isn’t in the same class as either of those two songs — not an insult, as those two songs are better than 99.99% of all songs ever recorded by anyone — it’s still pretty awesome.

After the second chorus, the song stops again, leaving just that opening guitar riff, and then with drummer Brett Reed playing a half-time — but not a reggae — beat and guitars flashing like switchblades, all of Telegraph Ave starts singing:

And I run and I run and I ride and I ride

And I live and I live and I die and I die

And I know it was all for you and me

And I run and I run and I ride and I ride

And I live and I live and I die and I die

And I know it was all for you and me

And then, of course, Reed kicks it back into gear just when you expect him to, and everybody continues singing, triumphantly, joyously, running straight off a cliff:

And I run and I run and I ride and I ride

And I live and I live and I die and I die

And I know it was all for you and me

And I run and I run and I ride and I ride

And I live and I live and I die and I die

And I know it was all for you and me

It’s totally unexpected, and also utterly thrilling, one of Rancid’s best moments on any of their albums.

