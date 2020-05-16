Certain Songs #1820: Rancid – “Coppers”

Album: Life Won’t Wait

Year: 1998

. . .

But Life Won’t Wait saved its best shot for the very end.

Which, sometimes Rancid’s generosity could be exhausting: wading through 20 tracks of pummeling punk rock mixed with speedy ska probably wasn’t everybody’s idea of the best way to spend an hour of their life, not to mention the time it took to sort out the individual songs from each other. So I do wonder if some people even made it to the end of Life Won’t Wait and got to this utter stunner of a track.

A genuinely thrilling combination of punk rock and reggae that hadn’t been heard in 20 years “Coppers” started off with a joyous, spidery guitar solo from Lars Frederiksen which leads directly into the toasting of Dr. Israel, who who Wired describes at the time as “[wiring] his distinctive, socio-political consciousness with mystic Rastafarian rhetoric, deep electronic grooves, and good-time dancehall reggae,” providing a counterpoint to the incredibly catchy chorus that Tim Armstrong & Frederiksen tenderly sing together.

London you gonna find them

New York, LA, back to Kingston

All i see is you fightin

All i see is you fightin London you gonna find them

New york, LA back to Kingston

All i see is you fightin

All i see is you fightin

With Dr Israel interjecting “London Town” and “Kingston, JA” in and around that chorus, while Armstrong’s guitar provides mighty crunch, the amount of empathy is off the charts: they’re genuinely worried about all of the fighting they’re seeing, but they’re not sure what to do about it, as Armstrong sings.

Also empathetic: the steel drums, played by Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, which provide about 47 different levels of hooks, as they snake in and out of the song, which gets close to breaking after each bridge.

Easy, you know it ain’t easy

Got to make a decision

Got to learn to say no, no, no I’ve heard from inside of the walls

A deadman can’t hear all the calls

Who lives like a sheep in the city concrete

Never runs deep and dies from the heat

The first time around, the guitars rev up as somebody screams “yeahhhhhhhhhhh” and it seems like “Coppers” is gonna switch gears into an anthemic punk son, but that’s just a misdirection, but instead Armstrong chants the the final verse as Matt Freeman’s bass, Brett Reeds skank and the steel drums provide support:

Coppers and hoods

Deadman stood

It ain’t no good when you’re misunderstood

When you rot in a jail

Wishin you would be out on the street like robinhood

All those who fall those who try

Let them go home victimized

You ain’t gonna see a power demise

Not on your life time see it hypnotized

Another chorus, some Dr. Israel toasting over harmonized “ooooooohs” and “Coppers” rolls into the bridge once again, almost falling apart when Frederiksen once again sings “dies from the heat” and it echos into a tape rewind and the joyous spidery guitar solo, after which he then shouts the chorus at the top of his lungs while Dr. Israel wiggles around him.

London you gonna find them

New York, LA, back to Kingston

All i see is you fightin

All i see is you fightin London you gonna find them

New york, LA back to Kingston

All i see is you fightin

All i see is you fightin

“Coppers” is lovely and noisy and elliptical and maddening all at the same time; absolute lightning in bottle.

“Coppers”



Dr. Israel – “Coppers (Brooklyn Version)”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

https://open.spotify.com/user/barefootjim/playlist/70M4k1EAu1HgwU8fkm88g9

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page