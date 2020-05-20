Certain Songs #1823: Rancid – “GGF”

Album: Rancid

Year: 2000

. . .

I don’t know if you know this, because it so rarely comes up in his songs, but Tim Armstrong is from the East Bay, having grown up in the shadow of Golden Gate Fields, the horse-racing track that sits right on the edge of the San Francisco Bay.

And he pays thrilling tribute that upbringing on “GGF,” the final track from Rancid, which opens with a declaration of pride, as well as a peek inside of his soul, as over crashing power chords, Armstrong declares:

This is not Churchill Downs

This is not Hollywood Park

When the field’s wide open

I’ll pick the horse who’s got the biggest heart

And with the rest of the band quite literally off to the races — drummer Brett Reed pacing the field — Armstrong spends the first two verses extolling the rush of betting on the horses, as well as the people who live for betting on the horses.

But after the second chorus, “GGF” takes a turn, as Armstrong ruminates about running into a childhood friend — Big L, who used to ride his sister’s pink 10-speed to meet Tim at the track when they were kids — who isn’t doing all that week. And Big L, who isn’t doing so well either teasing, or worried about Armstrong getting too big for his britches, or genuinely worried, always asks Armstrong if he remembers:

He said, “Tim, Tim, don’t you remember me?

Way back, from 1973”

And every time I see him

He has to remind me

Like I would ever, forget Big L

And after that, Armstong describes Big L as being “gone, like a flash,”, but leaving it open as to whether or not it means that Big L has died, or just run away. Either way, it’s got real pathos, and immediately afterwords, Lars Frederiksen cranks out a twisty, winding hook on his guitar and Armstrong signs off, literally.

Ok

This is Rancid signing off for now

Until next time

We’ll see you guys later…

And then, they’re gone, like a flash. And while this is the last of the Rancid songs I’m writing about, that doesn’t mean they didn’t keep making great songs: all of the records they’ve made this century — Indestructible, Let The Dominoes Fall, Honor is All We Know and Trouble Maker — are worth checking out. But I’m guessing you already knew that.

“GGF”



“GGF” video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

https://open.spotify.com/user/barefootjim/playlist/70M4k1EAu1HgwU8fkm88g9

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page