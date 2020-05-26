Certain Songs #1826: Rank and File – “The Conductor Wore Black”

Album: Sundown

Year: 1982

. . .

Sure, ya gotta have a train song, right? That’s just the rules.

And Sundown had one helluva train song ending the first side, Tony Kinman’s “The Conductor Wore Black,” perhaps the most joyful song about its specific type of train since “Hot Rails To Hell,” which I guess was only a decade prior. (And not by a country band, either.)

Kicking off with a meaty, beaty, big and bouncy Chip Kinman guitar riff that ricocheted off of Slim Evans drums before they settled into a hot railed two-step beat, “The Conductor Wore Black” was instantly arresting, so you paid attention when Tony opened his mouth.

I caught the train at the station at the tracks to the right

It had an engine as old as the moon

With my ticket in my hand, I waited for the man

And the whistle howled out of tune

That’s some pretty cosmic shit right there, and it pretty much skips the backstory: where is this station? How did he get the ticket? Where do the tracks to the left go?

None of that’s answered in the song, instead Tony continues with the seemingly simple.

I ride this train

I ride this train

It’s super cool, because the opening guitar riff is back again, but now it’s playing nice with the beat, as the train is in motion, and it ain’t gonna be stopped for any reason. And with his vocals almost breaking into a yodel on the second “traiinneeeeeennn”, he’s clearly having the time of his life. Or afterlife, as the case may be, as Chip joins in for the chorus.

He took my ticket and I’m on to stay

He don’t thank me and he don’t look back

Don’t act surprised when he tells you where you’re going

On this train conductor wears black

On this train conductor wears black

I do wonder, though, what exactly the penalty is for getting on the train without a ticket? I mean, what’s the worse they could do? But of course, Tony’s not thinking about that, instead, he’s checking out the other passengers: black-hearted generals, men without hearts at all, rounders with blood on their hands, and their cousins lining the aisles. Tony’s singing on “aiiii-ulllllllllssss” is awesome, by the way. In any event, after a long guitar solo, Tony sums it all up.

This train carries liars

This train carries cheats

This train carries blackguards from all walks of life

That you’d never, you’d ever want to meet I ride this train

I ride this train

And you gotta wonder which one Tony is. Is he a rounder? Is he a blackguard? It’s never specified. And before you can ask, the train picks up speed and steams away as fast it it possibly can, because you know that’s gonna be back for more.

While this song is so obscure that I couldn’t even find the lyrics on the internet anywhere, I think that “The Conductor Wore Black” is an enduring classic.

“The Conductor Wore Black”



“The Conductor Wore Black” lip-synched on Alan Thicke, 1983



