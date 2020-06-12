Certain Songs #1840: Real Estate – “Talking Backwards”

Album: Atlas

Year: 2014

Honestly, I don’t have any real backstory for “Talking Backwards,” no great introduction or anything like that. I mean, it was obviously part of my life during that terrible period where we were living in the hotel while having our house rebuilt, but I already told that story yesterday.

So, there really isn’t much to say about “Talking Backwards” — the first single released from 2014’s Atlas — except for how it’s just a perfectly-executed jangly-guitar rock song, and by writing about it, some you might hear it where you otherwise wouldn’t have.

Once again, lead guitarist Matt Mondanile is the key: immediately anchoring the song with a wonderful corkscrew guitar hook, which disappears while Martin Courtney starts singing about his current difficulty communicating with his object of affection.

We can talk for hours

And the line is still engaged

We’re not getting any closer

You’re too many miles away

And then, right on cue, Mondanile is there as they glide into the utterly lovely chorus.

And I might as well be talking backwards

Am I making any sense to you?

And the only thing that really matters

Is the one thing I can’t seem to do

And so it goes: Mondanile laying out some times, doubling up sometimes, each and every note a sparkling gem, fireflies in the evening mist.

Sadly, though, Mondanile left Real Estate after Atlas, deciding to focus on other projects, and their subsequent albums — 2017’s In Mind and 2020’s The Main Thing — have had some of the atmosphere, they have quite lived up to the standards set by Days and Atlas.

“Talking Backwards” Official Video



“Talking Backwards” live on Letterman, 2014



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page

“Talking Backwards” live on KEXP, 2014



