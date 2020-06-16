Certain Songs #1844: The Reducers – “Let’s Go”

Album: Let’s Go!

Year: 1984

The Reducers second album, 1984’s Let’s Go!, came only a few months after their self-titled debut, and it was pretty much the same formula: short, catchy songs that had a bit too much classic rock in their DNA to be punk, but too influenced by punk to be played anywhere but on college radio.

And play it we did. While I think I ended up preferring the debut, Let’s Go! got a bunch of airplay on KFSR, especially the hilarious rollicking title track — powered by the unforgiving drums of Tom Trombley — which is basically a glorified list of all of the places they wanted to go, as sung by guitarist Peter Detmold.

Let’s go to London, where all the music’s good

Let’s go to Paris, they got a lotta nice food

Let’s go to Munich, and we can drink some beer

Let’s go somewhere, well let’s get out of here

“Here,” of course, was New London, Connecticut, where The Reducers were based, but, of course, the same sentiments could easily be felt if you were from, say, Fresno, CA. Of course, the thought that you’d have to go all the way to Germany to drink some beer totally dates this song, given that — at least in the pre-COVID world — there are microbrewerys much much closer, no matter where in the U.S. you live.

Let’s go lets go right away

Let’s go lets go real soon

Let’s go lets go right away

Let’s go right noowwwwwwww

There’s a really cool descending bassline from Steve Kaika on right nowwwwwww — in fact, Kaika kills it throughout, with his bass and his harmonies — and the “let’s go real soon” always reminded me of the scene from Buckaroo Banzai: “Where are we going?” “PLANET 10,” “When?” “REAL SOON!!” And for all I know, they were influenced by that scene.

In the second verse, they’ve scaled back their ambition some, especially that they probably didn’t have to go to New York to read the Daily News. We used to get both the L.A. Times and the S.F. Chronicle in Fresno newsboxes. But, of course, that’s the the point.

Let’s go to New York, and read the Daily News

Let’s go to Florida, and drink some fresh orange juice

Let’s go to Texas, and eat a nice big steak

Let’s go somewhere, I wanna escape!

After the second chorus, there’s a nice long solo from Hugh Birdsall, which glides directly into a modulation, which signals their increasing desperation to go, well, pretty much anywhere.

Let’s go swimming in all the seven seas

Let’s climb the Alps, the Andes and the Pyrenees

To Bermuda, get a nice suntan

To Jamaica, smoke some ganja, man!

After that, they repeat the chorus a couple of times, even adding handclaps(!) over the very last one. Like “Out of Step,” “Let’s Go!” is basically a fun, timeless rock ‘n’ roll song that touches eternal themes of youth. I also have a memory of my close personal friends, The Wayne Foundation, doing this song, but they could neither confirm nor deny.

