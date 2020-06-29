Certain Songs #1855: The Replacements – “God Damn Job”

Album: Stink EP

Year: 1982

. . .

God damn it!

In a weird way, Stink is much like Don’t Tell a Soul: the sound of a band trying wayyy too harrrrd to fit in. That what they were trying to fit in with with polar opposites is of no matter: in both cases the end result was a record that didn’t quite work for me.

But the sound of a band trying too hard is not why I love the ‘mats, and while I know a bunch of folks enjoy the energy level of Stink, I think it’s a step backwards from Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out The Trash. Which isn’t to say that I hate it, but rather — to me! — most of the songs don’t rise to the level set by the best songs on the previous record.

That said, I do really enjoy “God Damn Job,” which like The Sex Pistols, recontextualized Chuck Berry at insanely fast speeds while Paul screamed the lyrics:

I need a god damn job

I need a god damn job

I really need a god damn job

I need a god damn job

And while there’s some great guitar from Bob Stinson, and a nice piece of production where a bunch of overdubbed Paul Westerbergs (Pauls Westerberg?) all scream “GOD DAMN IT!” at the same time, but that’s pretty much it. Let’s put it this way, I think that “God Damn Job” is the best song on on Stink, but I want more from the Replacements than just thrash, and the just thrash songs on both Hootenanny and Let it Be are even better.

“God Damn Job”



“God Damn Job” live in Minneapolis, 1981



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page