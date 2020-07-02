Certain Songs #1858: The Replacements – “Within Your Reach”

Album: Hootenanny

Year: 1983

. . .

I’ll die within your reach

Wait. What? Is that a goddamn drum machine? And a goofy phased guitar. And a fucking synthesizer? I thought the Replacements were, you know, a rock band. I mean, sometimes a drum machine is OK, like on that one song from New Order. I mean, what the fuck? No, seriously what the fuck?

The fuck, of course, was that Paul Westerberg had finally written a song that was too great for him to ignore and too difficult for his band to properly play. Especially his drummer, who had tagged along for what was originally a solo session and was too human to nail it.

I could live without so much

I can die without a clue

Sun keeps risin’ in the west

I keep on wakin’ fully confused

Anyways, there were riots and shit at first, like when Stravinsky premiered “Rite of Spring” or that time Dylan went electric and only made it out of Manchester alive because Robbie Robertson’s guitar provided so much cover.

Or maybe not. It’s also equally possible that after the first side of Hootenanny, people were pretty much ready for anything, and they judged “Within Your Reach” on its merits as a song, and eventually realized that it really wouldn’t have worked properly any other way, like that one song by New Order.

I never seen no mountain

Never swam no sea

City got me drownin’

I guess it’s up to me

Because what “Within Your Reach” needed, what that goddamn drum machine afforded, was a shit ton of space to build and grow towards its chorus. And that was never going to happen with four guys wailing away. It just wasn’t. And so, “Within Your Reach” opened with just the phased guitar and that goddamn drum machine and Paul’s utterly plaintive vocal, thin, lost and sad. And you’re like, OK, I’m here, show me what you got.

I can live without your touch

I can live without your touch

At some point, you notice that the guitar has built up ever so slightly, just ever so slightly, and it even plays kind of a cool swirling riff before Paul sings the next part of the song, still lonesome like Hank Williams.

Cold without so much

Can die without a dream

Live without your touch

I’ll die within your

And then, and then, and then, the world pauses, shudders, and changes.

Re-eeeach!

Re-eeeach!

Re-eeeach!

And each “reach” is surrounded by a pair of power chords, coming out nowhere, and we’re already two minutes into the song and somehow Paul has ramped up the sadness and those power chords wouldn’t be all that remarkable in any other context, they aren’t in any other context, they’re in this context, and in this context, they. are. everything.

It’s so jarring and powerful, you might not even notice that he’s also now snuck a fucking sythesizer along with the goddamn drum machine, and it’s not just being atmospheric, but actually supporting the song, but you don’t care, because you’re still shaken from that whole “reach” part and now just living for it to happen again.

Which it does. Even more this time, each one now killing you in a way you can’t even fathom. Not then, not now.

Die within

Your re-eeach

Die with

Ree-eeach

Die. Within. Your. Reach.

Die. Within. Your. Reach.

And then one last time around, not quite as epic, like now he’s trying to wean you from it, and there’s even a weird guitar solo at the end, a final “reach.” But it’s OK, because throughout the entire next song — an instrumental with shouts that sound like “fuck youuuu” until you notice the song is called “Buck Hill” (still could be both) — you’re still trying to shake this one off.

Die within your reach? Die without “Within Your Reach” is more like it.

Many many many years later, I was watching the Cameron Crowe film, Say Anything, as his films were actually kind of events at the time. (As were John Cusack films. What? It was the late 1980s!), and while I was happy that he used “Within Your Reach,” I still think it would have been way better if he had used it for the famous boombox scene. Can you even imagine what that might have done to the ‘mats profile? Obviously no slight to Peter Gabriel, but come on!

“Within Your Reach”



“Within Your Reach” live 1991



“Within Your Reach” live in San Francisco, 2015



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon