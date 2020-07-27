Certain Songs #1876: The Replacements – “Little Mascara”

Album: Tim

For the moon, you keep shooting

It takes a pretty strong song to not be totally crushed by being in the middle of “Left of The Dial” and “Here Comes a Regular,” but in a weird way, “Little Mascara” keeps from being being crushed by being the most normal Replacements song on Tim, with one huge exception.

It doesn’t have any acoustic guitars, it’s powered by a Stonesy riff it’s got a great Bob Stinson guitar solo and — here’s the exception — it’s not about Paul Westerberg spouting his angst all over the place. I guess “Androgynous” was kinda like that, too, though it was inspired by real-life events. But “Little Mascara” is more of a character study, about a character that he made up, but at the same time, you could also imagine the woman who is at the center of the story being somebody he knew in 1981 who got all settled down by 1983, and was already disliking it.

You and I fall together

You and I sleep alone

After all, things might be better

After one, and there’s one that’s long gone

For the moon, you keep shootin’

Throw your rope up in the air

For the kids, you stay together

You nap ’em and you slap ’em in a highchair

What’s so remarkable about “Little Mascara” is just unremarkable it is on the surface, and yet, and yet, on nearly every other album released in 1985 it would have the best song, a gorgeous combination of powerful rock, gorgeous melody and poignant subject matter.

All you ever wanted

Was someone to take care of ya

All you’re ever losin’ is

A little mascara

Little mascara

Little mascara

I find that I don’t have a whole lot to say about “Little Mascara” — I don’t relate to the words in the same way I relate to the words of nearly all of his other songs — and I don’t have any anecdotes about how it affected my life. Still, I can tell you that I’ve often heard “all you’re ever losin'” as “all of your illusion,” which doesn’t make as much lyrical sense — the assumption is that she’s in tears — but is still kinda sorta poetical. And I love the ghostly backing vocals on “mas-carrrrr-a”. And of course, Paul’s utter empathy throughout. It’s one of my favorite Replacements contradictions, how a band that could be such complete public assholes could turn around and pull off a song with such a high emotional intelligence.

Afternoon, things are quiet

Settle back now if you can

Stations clip by like a rocket

Don’t you worry if you wonder why he ran

There’s a nice compare and contrast here between Billy Bragg’s immortal “Levi Stubbs Tears,” which is also about a woman dealing with the aftermath of a shitty relationship, though the woman in the latter song clearly had a harder time of it, and took her solace in a specific thing as opposed to channel surfing in tears.

And you can hear those tears on the bridge, as Paul just continues on from the final “little mascara” and holding out the word “cryyyyyyyyyyyy” over and over again until Bob swoops in with his guitar solo, which is short, sweet and sad. And that’s another notable thing about “Little Mascara:” it was the final appearance of Bob Stinson on a (U.S.) Replacements album during his lifetime.

After that, “Little Mascara” roars towards its conclusion, Westerberg adding more depth on the final chorus.

All you ever wanted

Was someone Ma’d be scared of

All you’re ever losin’ is

A little mascara

Little mascara

Little mascara

And on that last chorus, I love the pause between “all you’re ever losing is” and the last rounds of “little mascara” — and the guitar counterpoint deep in the background, as well.

As “Little Mascara” fades at the end, Paul screaming “crryyyyyyyyyyy” once again, the tears he’s singing about setting up the sadness of the final song, I’m always left a little gobsmacked at just how great the Replacements had become, to stick such a song where they did. If Let It Be seemed like a bolt from the blue, then putting a song on Tim that was so offhandedly great — kinda like “Our Love Was, Is” on The Who Sell Out — seemed to show that they could they might be able to do this for a long long time.

