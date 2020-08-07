Certain Songs #1886: The Replacements – “The Ledge”

Album: Pleased to Meet Me

I’m the boy they can’t ignore

I never realized this before, but Pleased to Meet Me opens up with four straight songs about being a musician — “I.O.U.“, “Alex Chilton“, “I Don’t Know” and “Nightclub Jitters” (sorry) — before finally turning to other subjects, in this case with an answer song to Big Fun’s massively popular “Teenage Suicide (Don’t Do It),” written from the perspective of the prospective suicide.

Anchored by a tense, spiraling guitar riff that instantly telegraphed fear, sweat and desperation, “The Ledge” was one of the darker songs in The Replacements catalog even before Paul starts singing. After that, it only gets darker.

All eyes look up to me

High above the filthy streets

Heed no bullhorn when it calls

Watch me fly and die, watch me fall I’m the boy they can’t ignore

For the first time in my life, I’m sure

All the love sent up high to pledge

Won’t reach the ledge

There’s a cool little stop time where the whole song just about closes down just before Paul sings “won’t reach the ledge”, just the tiniest little break, but its to no avail, of course. Here’s the thing about “The Ledge:” from the very beginning, there’s no sense that there’s going to be a happy ending, no way out. No matter what happens, it’s gonna end poorly.

Wind blows cold from the west

I smell coffee, I smell doughnuts for the press

A girl that I knew once years ago

Is tryin’ to be reached on the phone I’m the boy she can’t ignore

For the first time in my life, I’m sure

All the love sent up high to pledge

I’m the boy she can’t ignore

For the first time in my life, I’m sure

All the love sent up high to pledge

This time, at the stop-time part, they stay, well, not stopped, but slowed down. It’s almost like their and gathering its breath. Or maybe its the boy in the song gathering his courage. In any event, they take off again, and Paul cranks out mighty solo over the main riff, Chris Mars matching him step for step, culminating in absolute fire just before the final verse.

Priest kneels silent, all is still

Policeman reaches from the sill

Watch him try to try his best

There’ll be no medal pinned to his chest

Yeah!

Now with the lead guitar sticking around, we’re just seconds away from, well you know.

I’m the boy they couldn’t ignore

For the first time in my life, I’m sure

I’m the boy they couldn’t ignore

For the first time in my life, I’m sure I’m the boy for the last time in my life

All the love that they pledge

For the last time will not reach

The leeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedge

Interestingly enough, there are two voices on that final plunge: Paul starts out with “the leeeeedge,” but it’s Tommy — the boy you can’t ignore –who sings the long “leeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedge” that everyone hears.

And that would all be good enough, but they follow it with an amazing instrumental coda, Paul playing yet another ferocious overdubbed solo while Chris Mars desperately tries to stop him. Suddenly, they’ve turned into The Clash, which is never a bad thing.

Which is probably why, when Doc, Joseph & I founded Sedan Delivery in the spring of 1989, with the goal of being a cross between Neil Young and The Replacements — which was pretty fucking lofty, now that I think of it — in that spirit, in the middle of writing our own songs, we also did a cover of “The Ledge” for awhile.

I remember “The Ledge” as being the first single from Pleased to Meet Me, though that seems like a strange choice, considering that Pleased to Meet Me had “Alex Chilton” and “Can’t Hardly Wait.” Nevertheless, it went nowhere, at least partially because they saddled this amazingly cinematic song with another “we don’t give a fuck” video. Speaking of suicide.

“The Ledge”



“The Ledge” Official Promo Video



“The Ledge” live in Seattle, 2015



