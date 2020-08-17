Certain Songs #1893: The Replacements – “Portland”

Album: Nothing For All

It’s too late to turn back, here we go

Near the end of their 1987 tour, the Replacements played a gig in Portland, Oregon with the Young Fresh Fellows that was so drunken and debauched even by their standards, Paul Westerberg felt compelled to write an apology song about it.

Naturally, the song was acoustic and mellow, the other side to “Wake Up” in a strange, but also featured a melody line so strong that when the decided not to record it for the second round of sessions for Don’t Tell a Soul, he repurposed the chorus for the outro of “Talent Show.”

Shared a cigarette for breakfast

Shared an airplane ride for lunch

Sitting in between a ghost

And a walking bowl of punch

Can you play a little hunch?

Because it’s a quiet, contemplative look at bad behavior, and because it came a decade after it was recorded, “Portland” has turned into a favorite among middle-aged ‘Mats fans like me, nearly all of which probably wish they could write apology songs this trenchant and lovely, both reveling and regretting their bad behavior. Or am I just projecting?

Predicting a delay on landing

Well I predict we’ll have a drink

Lost my money on the first hand

Got burned on a big fat king And your ears just wanna ring

And your eyes just wanna close

Nothing changin’ I suppose

The further away I get from my 20s the more I marvel that I made it this far away from my 20s. At that point, the inevitability of bad behavior was a given. Only the shape of that behavior was unknown.

It’s too late to turn back, here we go

Oooh, Portland, oh no

It’s too late to turn back, here we go

Portland, oh no

Of course, all of that is hindsight. All I know for sure is that songs about behaving badly in Portland is one of the smallest cohort of Certain Songs there is, consisting of this song and that one by Loretta Lynn.

Sitting like a backwoods junkie

Caught down in a southern trust

Look at the funny monkey

Putting silver in his cup And your silver turns to rust

And your secondhand clothes

Trust no one I suppose

As a song, “Portland” never quite takes off, sticking to it’s low-key Sunday morning wake up and remember what you did vibe, with really cool low-down phased guitar leads from Slim Dunlap, as Paul spills out his chagrin verse by verse, barely even acknowledging anybody else.

Shared a cigarette for breakfast

Shared a pack of lies for lunch

Credit card almighty

Bringing in the next little bunch And you owe me on a hunch

And your eyes just wanna close

There’s nothing changin’ I suppose

In the end, they get get stuck on “it’s too late to turn back, here we gooo / ooooh, Portland” and it feels like one of the most sincere moments on any Replacements song, right down to the almost whispered “Portland, we’re sorry,” at the fade. Hell, even though “Portland” didn’t make it on Don’t Tell a Soul, they had “Portland / We’re Sorry” etched on the run-out groove. (And on the Dead Man’s Pop vinyl is says “Portland / We’re Still Sorry”, because why not?)

In any event, out of all of the songs that The Replacements left off of their albums, I think that “Portland” is the most egregious, even though that’s not even the biggest mistake they made for Don’t Tell a Soul, which could have easily been their fourth straight all-time great record, as the Matt Wallace mixes have proven definitively. Imagine Dead Man’s Pop — what a great title! — coming out in 1989 with the Matt Wallace mix, and the following tracklist:

Side 1

1. Talent Show

2. I’ll Be You (Chris Lord-Alge mix)

3. We’ll Inherit the Earth

4. Achin’ to Be

5. They’re Blind

6. Date to Church

Side 2

1. Anywhere’s Better Than Here

2. Askin’ Me Lies

3. We Know The Night

4. Wake Up

5. Darlin’ One

6. Portland

And while it might be a little bit light on the rockers, so was Let it Be, but this is a helluva batch of songs right here, and I love the circular thing of the coda of the opening tune being the chorus of the final tune.

“Portland”



