Certain Songs #1904: The Replacements – “Happy Town”

The plan was to sweep the world off its feet

The fifth and final time I saw The Replacements on the main was on January 19, 1991 at the Hollywood Palladium. By that time, of course, Chris Mars was long gone, the disrespect he was served during the All Shook Down sessions having resulted in his leaving the band once and for all.

Chris Mars’ Replacements replacement was Steve Foley, meaning that I got to see every single touring incarnation of the Replacements at least once, though I remember the Palladium show as being the weakest of all of the times I saw them, though Doc and I were still glad to get to see the ‘Mats one last time, as well as The Posies, who opened the show.

The plan was to sweep the world off its feet

So you sweep the garage for the neighbors to see

The plan was to set the world on its ear

And I bet you don’t know why you’re here

Out of all of the rockers on All Shook Down, “Happy Town” ended up being my favorite one: it felt more open and inviting than the rest of them, maybe because it felt the closest to me to a classic ‘Mats rocker like “Valentine” or “Little Mascara.” Also, most of the other rockers found their groove and rode it, but “Happy Town” had more raggedy weirdness than most of the other songs on All Shook Down.

Actors, authors, artists and thieves

Have afternoon parties where nobody heaves

Former strippers and junkies and men of the cloth

And we all fell in line and got lost

I think that part of it was due to drummer Michael Blair — one of two ringers on “Happy Town” — who bounced around the song with stop-times, half-times and big rolls at the end. He was nearly as unpredictable as Chris Mars, but still provided the thing that Westerberg wanted. The other part of it was the chorus, which was catchy as all fuck, and featured a joyful Tommy Stinson singing harmonies.

Whooooooo knew

That avenue was bound for happy town

Happy town

Happy now

Happy town

The other ringer was, of course, the eternally awesome Benmont Tench, who provided an organ solo that led into a guitar solo from either Paul or Slim that led into everybody yelling “happy town” a couple of times and then a second guitar solo, and finally the final verse.

The plan was to set the world on its ear

And I’m willing to bet you don’t last a year

The plan was to set the world on fire

But it rains every day on the liar

The end is just basically more yelling of “happy town,” — because why not? –most especially Tommy, giving it everything he had while the guitars crunch and ring and Blair plays roll after roll until the fade out.

“Happy Town”



