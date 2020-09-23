Certain Songs #1919: Rick Derringer – “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo”

Album: All-American Boy

Year: 1973

. . .

Before it became an unlikely hit single, “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” had been kicking around for a couple of years, with Rick Derringer having recorded the song with both of the Winter brothers, Johnny and Edgar.

The version with Johnny Winter was a studio version that came out in 1970 on Johnny Winter And, and then in 1972, Johnny joined Rick and Edgar to sing it on Edgar’s live album, Roadwork.

I’m going to assume that both those versions got play on FM radio, though I’m too young to verify that with an actual memory or anything. What I do remember is hearing “Rock and Roll, Hootchie Koo” a titled distinguished by spelling out the word “and,” as well as the comma. None of this matters, of course, because no matter how it’s spelled, it’s a great piece of funky rock.

I couldn’t stop moving when it first took hold

It was a warm spring night at the old town hall

There was a group called The Jokers, they were layin’ it down

‘Cha know I’m never gonna lose that funky sound

Anchored by a riff that kids in guitar shops might still be playing, and sung with bluesy enthusiasm by Derringer, “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” really came alive during its chorus, a call-and-response between Derringer and his chick background singers.

Rock and roll, hoochie koo

(Rock and roll, hoochie koo)

Lordy mama, light my fuse

(Light my fuse)

Rock and roll, hoochie koo

(Rock and roll, hoochie koo)

Truck on out and spread the news

At this point, Derringer really had the song down, because outside of the background singers, and Bobby Caldwell holding down the drum fort, it’s pretty much all Derringer. Which just makes his flash solo over his rhythm guitar that much more fun. Though not as much fun as the “can you even say that on the radio?” third verse.

I hope you all know what I’m talkin’ about

The way they wiggle that thing really knocks me out

I’m gettin’ high all the time, hope you all are too

C’mon little pussy, gonna do it to you

After that, the final minute of “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was all chorus, Rick asking to get his fuse lit, trucking on out to spread the news, etc.

In any event, according to Billboard, “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” made it all the way to #24 on the Billboard charts in early 1974, the third time in a year a Derringer-associated song had climbed the charts, the other two being “Free Ride” and the immortal “Frankenstein,” both of which he produced.

And while it wasn’t the first brush with the charts for Rick Derringer — he’d played and sang on the immortal “Louie Louie” rip, “Hang on Sloopy” — it was kind of the last. Well that’s not entirely true: I mean, he never stopped working, releasing albums under his own name and with his band, Derringer — which was, confusing, to say the least. And in 1984, he produced and played lead guitar on yet another chart hit: Weird Al’s “Eat It,” which made it all the way to #12 in the Billboard Hot 100 on the strength of a parody video that somehow topped the already silly one Jackson had made for “Beat It,” which, of course, featured a guitar solo from Eddie Van Halen.

I’ve already told the story of how — the first time I heard Van Halen, it was through their cover of “You Really Got Me,” which I thought was a Rick Derringer song. And of course, Van Halen covered “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” in the early days. So having Rick Derringer parody an Eddie Van Halen guitar solo weirdly completed a circle in my head.

“Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo”



“Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo” Live in 1973 (w/ Edgar Winter)



“Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo / You Really Got Me” Live in 1977



Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” live with Ringo Starr



Van Halen – “Rock and Roll Hoochie, Koo” (Live 1976)



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page