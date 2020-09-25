Certain Songs #1921: Ride – “Vapour Trail”

Album: Nowhere

Year: 1990

. . .

Outside of My Bloody Valentine, of course, Ride was probably the most famous of all of the so-called “shoegaze” bands. So-called because the concept was that they’d spend their shows staring at their feet rather than at the audience. Which, of course, wasn’t the only criteria, because by that standard, New Order would have qualified.

In any event, most of these bands were distinguished via noisy-yet-shimmering guitar tones, big beats and vocals that were often buried by the aformentioned guitars and beats. Of course, that’s incredibly reductive, as we’ll see when we get to my favorite of those bands, Swervedriver, in a couple of years.

In any event, Ride initially started with a couple of EPs, some of which were raided for their debut album, some of which weren’t, as the the fashion of the times. My favorite song on Nowhere was the last one, Andy Bell’s “Vapour Trail,” (credited to the band, but sung by Bell), which started off with a few chords ringing back and forth, bouncing against each other and drummer Laurence Colbert’s playful and busy beat.

“Vapour Trail” is one of those songs where I don’t really know the lyrics, so I won’t quote them, but there is a gorgeous chorus where Bell sings the following:

La la la la, la

La la la la, la

La la la la, la

La la la la

After which the song starts back up again, the final time, accompanied by a string quartet, swirling around the already swirling guitars. And it is just fucking lovely as all hell, the aural equivalent of the massive wave on the cover of the album: eternally cresting and cresting and cresting. In the end, the guitars and drums finally break, and the string quartet washes up on shore.

“Vapour Trail”



“Vapour Trail” Official Music Video



“Vapour Trail” Live in Brixton, 1992



“Vapour Trail” Live on KEXP, 2017



