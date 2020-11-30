Certain Songs #1969: Robyn Hitchcock – “Executioner”

Album: Eye

Year: 1990

. . .

In 1990, Robyn Hitchcock released his first purely solo album since 1984’s I Often Dream of Trains. The album was called Eye, and as befitting the bandless nature of the venture, it was released on Twin/Tone rather than A&M.

Not that the world necessarily needed to have that kind of distinction between Robyn Hitchcock with or without The Egyptians, but I think that A&M were still holding out the hope that his electric music would strike some kind of chord with the general public.

But to me, of course, and I’m guessing to a lot of his fans, I don’t really draw a lot of distinctions between his one-man solo albums and his full band albums. Like Neil Young, I guess. I mean, of course, I prefer the electric albums from both artists, because that’s who I am, but I don’t break them up into two separate bodies of work.

Eye was recorded in San Francisco — where I think Robyn had moved — during 1988 and 1989, and given how prolific he was during this period, it was clear that these songs were stockpiled for his inevitable second all-acoustic album. And so the songs on Eye were somehow more confident and more meandering that the songs on I Often Dream of Trains, as exemplified by the dark break-up song “The Executioner.”

Don’t wait up any longer

I’m not coming home

You know you’re always stronger

When you’re on you’re own

You said the sweetest things

That’s what you said

Here’s a relationship

With a gun to its head I’m the executioner of love

“Executioner” is driven by a punkily strummed acoustic guitar and slamming piano chords, both of which compliment the pain and anger of the lyrics.

Our love has been found guilty

Our love is turning bad

Before I pass the sentence

Have you anything to add?

It wasn’t easy but

It wasn’t fun

But when you start these things

See what you’ve done You’re the executioner of love

You’re the executioner

Also adding to the pain and anger: Robyn’s vocals, especially on the chorus, where he stretched “IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII’m the executioner of love” and “Youuuuuurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr’e the executioner” to their absolute breaking points, which he then tops on the bridge, which breaks down to just Robyn and his piano.

Your childhood is over

There’s nowhere you can hide

There’s nowhere you can hide

There’s nowhere you can hide

That’s probably the most brutal lyric in the whole song, especially when he goes from a near whisper to absolutely belting out the last “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiide” way way past its point, which sets up the final verse.

It crawls towards you bleeding

Begging for a kiss

Even if you don’t mean it

It’s only just a kiss

I know how Judas felt

But he got paid

I’m doing this for free

Just like Live Aid I’m the executioner of love

I’m the executioner of love

I’m the executioner of love

And I well and truly love the contrast between “Judas” and the “Live Aid” references, which is pretty funny, when you think about it. In any event, “Executioner” is absolute tour de force of howling pain — Robyn himself called it “horrific” — that is also a genuine good time.

“Executioner”



“Executioner” live in Tel Aviv, 2012



