Certain Songs #1971: Robyn Hitchcock – “Raining Twilight Coast”

Album: Eye

Year: 1990

. . .

My favorite song on Eye was the stark and desolate “Raining Twilight Coast,” a gorgeous elegy for a relationship that is clearly over, but is also on the short list of the Prettiest Song Ever Recorded, Robyn Hitchcock Divsion.

“Raining Twilight Coast” is one of those songs that takes its sweet time to get to where it wants to go — to the point where it’s normally the kind of song I would probably ignore — but the trip is incredibly worthwhile.

Once again, it’s just Robyn Hitchcock and single acoustic guitar, which he starts off playing tentatively, like he’s avoiding actually singing the song — which I imagine was written at a vista point on Highway 1 while a late afternoon storm pummels everything.

I’m on a raining twilight coast

Sending out postcards to the one I love

And the rain falls up from the ground

No one sees it ’cause there’s no one around

It’s basically all picking until he gets to the devastating chorus.

Just one thing baby, you forgot my heart

Just one thing baby, you forgot my heart

It’s accompanied by a repeating guitar lick that adds a shit ton of tension, and also totally makes the chorus jump out compared to the rest of the song, which just gets more and more desolate.

And I remember when I was young

They said, “Work hard and die suddenly

Because it’s fun.”

And so I tried it — I did what I could

It made no difference, it never did any good

Robyn’s singing on this verse is exquisite, ranging from a near whisper on the first line, to a falsetto on “die suddenly” to a full exhortation on “made no difference, it never did any gooo-hoooood”

Of course, because it’s a Robyn Hitchcock song, it gets weird.

‘Cause I’m a fish baby, with a shimmering skin

And I find an opening, and slide right in

The sea is my mother, pea-green and wild

There’s so many ways you can screw up a child

Weirdly enough, I’ve always connected “there’s so many ways you can screw up a child” with “Uncorrected Personality Traits,” even though in the actual verse, it’s something completely different.

For those who love Robyn Hitchcock’s more electric eccentric songs, something like “Raining Twilight Coast” might be too slow, too dark and too despairing — like most of Eye — but I love it, even as I can see why Eye was released on Twin/Tone and not A&M.

