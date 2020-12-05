Certain Songs #1974: Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians – “Serpent at the Gates of Wisdom”

Album: Respect

Year: 1993

. . .

While people always fixated on the Syd Barrett or John Lennon influences on Robyn Hitchcock, Bob Dylan was also a huge influence, which became formalized when he released an album of Dylan covers that featured the electric half of Dylan’s infamous Manchester 1966 concert. Since then, he’s sprinkled Dylan covers here and there.

And heck, just this year, he played guitar on his partner Emma Swift’s fantastic Dylan covers album.

That said, my favorite of all of his Dylan songs was an original, “Serpent at The Gates of Wisdom,” which was a clear attempt to recreate the think wild mercury sound of Blonde on Blonde.

Serpent at the gates of wisdom

Curling round a tree

WIth your eyes so dark and empty

Looking straight through me

How did you get so unwinding?

Do you know my sins?

When you’re so close to the answer

Why don’t you go in?

Like all of Respect, “Serpent At The Gates of Wisdom” was recorded in Robyn’s living room, which I know from personal experience is a fantastic way to record an album, because it’s a much more relaxed place than a studio. Sure there might be leakage, but so what, it makes the sound fuller too.

Serpent at the gates of wisdom

Who did you deceive?

She was weak, but that’s no reason

For what you did to Eve

You’re a fool — you broke the stillness

She gave birth to desire

Rolling down the frozen highway

Like a burning tyre

I think you can hear that fullness in “Serpent at the Gates of Wisdom,” which starts off Robyn blowing a harmonica over an acoustic guitar before Andy Metcalfe fires up the bass, organ and piano, giving it that proper sound.

Of course, I’m going to admit that I’m eternally a sucker for the thin wild mercury sound, the way the piano dances around the organ, the way the guitar strums its support, and of course the harmonica breaks. And “Serpent at the Gates of Wisdom” has all of this stuff in spades, and some great lyrics, too.

Serpent at the gates of wisdom

Where do you belong?

Wisdom cannot be transmitted

It keeps you hanging on

Do you really serve the Devil

If it’s all God’s plan?

Good and evil need each other

Honey I’m your man

That last couplet is one of my favorite Robyn Hitchcock lyrics, just witty as fuck, which helped make “Serpent at The Gates of Wisdom” my favorite song on Respect, which — and I don’t think I knew at the time — was the end of an era. Not only was Robyn Hitchcock’s deal with A&M over, he also decided to dissolve the Egyptians, and when he resurfaced, three long years later, it would be with a different label, and with his best album in a decade.

“Serpent at The Gates of Wisdom”



“Serpent at the Gates of Wisdom” Live on 120 Minutes



“Serpent at the Gates of Wisdom” live in Austin, 2017



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page