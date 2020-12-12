Certain Songs #1979: Robyn Hitchcock – “Viva! Sea-Tac”

Album: Jewels For Sophia

Year: 1999

. . .

Robyn Hitchcock’s final album on a major label, Jewels For Sophia, took three years and three major cities to put together, and featured a lot of guest stars, including Jon Brion, Grant Lee-Phillips, Scott McCaughey, Kurt Block and — of course — Peter Buck.

Some of it was recorded in London, some in Los Angeles, and some in Seattle, and maybe that’s why it felt kind of disjointed to me. That said, it still had a couple of great songs on it, including one of his best songs ever, the jaunty “Viva! Sea-Tac,” which rides on a Young Fresh Fellows rhythm section (whom you might remember I saw open for Robyn way back in 1986) and a Peter Buck guitar riff.

People flocked like cattle to Seattle

After Kurt Cobain

And before him the rain

Hendrix played guitar just like an animal

Who’s trapped inside a cage

And one day he escaped

As you can probably tell from the title, “Viva! Sea-Tac” is one of Robyn’s most joyful-sounding songs, and features a sing-along chorus.

Do you want to pay for this in cash?

Viva! Seattle Tacoma, viva viva Sea-Tac

Viva! Seattle Tacoma, viva viva Sea-Tac

Viva viva viva viva viva Sea-Tac

They’ve got the best computers and coffee and smack

It’s a killer chorus, full up all the way, with a tremendous stop-time in order to emphasize the joke at the end. And that’s topped by what just might be my all-time favorite Robyn Hitchcock couplet:

And the Space Needle points to the sky

The Space Needle’s such a nice guy

But he never knows…

There was a point in the mid-2000s where Rox and I went to Seattle every year to visit Jimmy and Tim, who had moved up there, and even when we didn’t go up in the Space Needle, Robyn’s anthropomorphizing of a mid-century modern tourist trap built for the World’s Fair the year I was born — the tallest building west of the Mississippi for awhile — totally played in my head every time we saw it.

It’s just so much fun. As is Robyn’s rant at the end of the song:

Long live everything in Washington State

Including everybody

May they live to a million years

May they reproduce until there’s no room to go anywhere

Clustered under the Space Needle

Like walking eggs with arms and legs

After which he exclaims “Alright, we can probably stop” as the song sputters to an end.

In a way, “Viva Sea-Tac” is a warm-up for Robyn’s recordings with the Venus 3, two-thirds of which played on “Viva! Sea-Tac,” which were some of the most fun recordings of his career (and just around the corner!).

“Viva Sea-Tac”



“Viva! Sea-Tac” Performed live, acoustically, 2012



