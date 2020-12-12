Certain Songs #1980: Robyn Hitchcock – “I Feel Beautiful”

Album: Jewels For Sophia

Year: 1999

. . .

The exact opposite of the jovial “Viva! Sea-Tac,” was the song that followed it on Jewels For Sophia, the all-acoustic, spooky “I Feel Beautiful.”

Like I mentioned yesterday, Jewels For Sophia was recorded in London, Seattle and Los Angeles. “I Feel Beautiful” is from the Los Angeles sessions, which were produced by Jon Brion, who was pretty much everywhere at that time.

I feel beautiful

Because you love me

Which, of course, is a pretty straightforward and common sentiment, even if Robyn is singing it in a desperate, hushed voice, echoed by an even more hushed Grant-Lee Phillips. And, of course, Robyn almost instantly goes from straightforward to, well, Robyn Hitchcock.

I water the tomatoes and I think of you

No one’s ever watered me the way you do

I feel beautiful

Because you love me I feel like a creature that is sleekly groomed

Not some poisoned soul that is alone and doomed

I feel beautiful

Because you love me

And if it’s OK, I’m going to assume that “No one’s ever watered me the way you do” is basically a sext.

Musically, “I Feel Beautiful” is basically Robyn strumming an acoustic guitar, while Jon Brion accompanies him on a marimba and adding what the liner notes unhelpfully call a “low sonic wobble.” It’s all enough to provide that alone at midnight feel, especially when Robyn ups from a hush to a quiet scream while declaring.

I’ve been hanging round Covent Garden for you for centuries

I’ve been waiting on Festival Pier for you, honey, for decades

After that, Brion starts playing the melody line with something called a “marxophone,” which is basically a fretless zither, for those of you keeping score at home, and it’s off-puttingly beautiful, and an absolutely perfect way to end this otherworldly love song.

“I Feel Beautiful”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page