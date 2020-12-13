Certain Songs #1981: Robyn Hitchcock – “Don’t Talk To Me About Gene Hackman”

Album: Jewels For Sophia

This is my second-favorite song in what is perhaps the all-time smallest category: “Late-90s Songs About Gene Hackman as Sung By 1980’s College Rock Icons.”

The other song is, of course, The Hoodoo Gurus “Gene Hackman,” which we discussed a little over four years ago, back before the world blew apart.

I’ll have a warm bath

I’ll have a bottle of wine

I’ll put myself to bed

And I’ll feel just fine

But don’t talk to me about Gene Hackman

And while the Gurus song was a straight-up punk raver, Robyn’s was a bonus acoustic track stuck way after the final official song on Jewels For Sophia, which was a thing that people did back in the 1990s, when they realized that they could dick around with the format. That’s one thing I don’t miss, actually. Well, that, and the thing about putting the introductions to a live song at the ending of the previous track.

He’s got an evil grin

He’s got curly hair

And every time he smiles

It means trouble somewhere

So don’t talk to me about Gene Hackman

There’s not a lot going on musically in “Don’t Talk To Me About Gene Hackman:” it’s basically just Robyn with an acoustic guitar, and it sounds like it was recorded by one of the audience members as opposed to a professional setup. Which adds to the charm, like Robyn just made it up on the spot like one of his funny rambling intros.

He’s in every film

Sometimes wearing a towel

And if it isn’t him

You get Andie MacDowell

So don’t talk to me about Gene Hackman Don’t talk to me at all

Don’t say hello

You could be Gene himself for all I know

In fact, as it progresses, “Don’t Talk to Me About Gene Hackman,” gets weirder and weirder, and funnier and funnier to boot, especially as the audience gets into it.

In Unforgiven

He was totally mean

But when he got his

I really felt for Gene

But don’t talk to me about Gene Hackman I’ll have a cold shower

I’ll have a bottle of pop

I’ll get a dog named Laszlo

From a Laszlo shop

But don’t talk to me about

G-E-N-E H-A-C-K-M-A-N

Gene Hackman

Obviously, it’s a goof, especially when compared to the Gurus’s full-throated, utterly enthusiastic rave, but of course, someone as awesome as Gene Hackman contains multitudes, and why not have two totally different songs praising him? In fact, two is clearly not enough.

“Don’t Talk To Me About Gene Hackman”



