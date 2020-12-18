Certain Songs #1985: Robyn Hitchcock & The Venus 3 – “Goodnight Oslo”

Album: Goodnight Oslo

Year: 2009

. . .

Robyn Hitchcock’s second album with the Venus 3, 2009’s Goodnight Oslo was definitely a darker affair than the relatively upbeat Ole! Tarantula, and also added some horns and strings to the mix, as well.

And so while I didn’t like it quite as much as the predecessor, it definitely still had its charms, like the bouncy “Saturday Groovers” or the catchy “I’m Falling” and the final title track, the drony “Goodnight Oslo.”

Featuring an ominous, tension-filled Peter Buck jangle, a keening sawing cello by Jenny Adejayan over Bill Reiflin riding his kickdrum, “Goodnight Oslo” started out doomy as fuck, Robyn adding to it by singing at the very top of his register.

She came out of the past

Gliding through the mirror

From ashtrays, turntables and body hair

She came out on the nose

The trains had all stopped running

They had froze

But I’ve got special powers

That render me invisible

To everyone but you

And it pretty much kept up that vibe throughout the entire song, except for occasionally when backing vocalists Morris Windsor and Sean T Nelson swooped in and suddenly it started soaring.

But you can walk out

Any tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime

Goodnight Oslo

Goodnight Oslo

Goodnight Oslo

But honestly, the mood was only broken for a short period of time — they might be leaving Oslo, but it doesn’t feel like a happy occasion. Just a necessary one.

“Goodnight Oslo”



